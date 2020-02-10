The best hairstyles and makeup for celebrities at the 2020 Oscars

Advertisement

The Academy Awards are finally here! And tonight comes all the glitz and glamor you’d expect from the biggest red carpet of the year. What goes best with dazzled dresses (looking at Janelle Monaes crystal dress) and a white Chanel suit (Hello, Billie Eilish!), Ask? Fat red lips, extra long black nails and enviable updos that deserve an Oscar themselves. Here are the 12 best moments of the 2020 Oscars red carpet.

Zazie Beetz

Hairdresser Lacy Redway is the woman behind Beetz’s bouncy castles. “Zazie’s hair for her first Oscars was inspired by Eartha Kitt,” said Redway, referring to the legendary singer’s updo and bangs of products outside of the Nexxus Comb Thru Finishing Mist because she wanted her hair to feel light and airy.

The makeup artist Tyron Machhausen designed the ultimate Smokey Eye with a simple, shiny lip.

Janelle Monae

Eyelashes, eyelashes, eyelashes. Makeup artist Jessica Smalls used three sets of Lashify eyelashes to achieve these enviable eyes. The red lip goes perfectly with Monae’s chic Ralph Lauren dress.

Billy Porter

The category is … Billy Porter keeps killing it on the red carpet. The actor opted for a deep part and glowing skin. “After seeing Billy’s incredible dress, I was inspired to highlight his complexion and enjoy the opulence of Billy Porter,” said prominent makeup artist from Elf Cosmetics Anna Bernabe. That’s why we used bright products that emphasize and emphasize his natural complexion. “10! 10! 10!

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish’s nails are perhaps the most beautiful look of the night. The classic black long acrylic colors have a small crystal on each tip, the perfect nail art to receive an award. (Nominees take note.)

The Grammy award winner also put back her green mullet with a beautiful Chanel double C ornament and a long scarf.

Lily Aldridge

Lily Aldridge is here to remind all of us that a red lip is always a good idea. The middle part, perfectly groomed brows, clean skin and a hint of color make up the dreams of winter make-ups.

Beanie Feldstein

Photo evidence of the perfect Hollywood glamor waves lives here. “The inspiration for Beanie’s Oscar look was the glamor of the 1950s,” says stylist Bobby Eliot. “The dress is a custom Miu Miu model and has a classic silhouette from the 1950s, so we wanted the hair to complement the dress and give it the classic Hollywood feel of the 1950s.”

Saoirse Ronan

Ronan is here to answer your most pressing question: should you get a pony? Yes, and bring this photo to the salon for inspiration.

Sandra Oh

“Sandra Oh looks great tonight with the help of Suave,” said Peter Butler, the man behind her curly braid hairstyle. “I love their look of volume and texture.” For all curly people in the world, this slim ‘do is a wonderful option for a chic and elegant twist.

Cynthia Erivo

The hair, the nails, the smoky eye, oh my god! Erivo looked flawless on the red carpet and looked all white. Elsa never could.

Olivia Colman

Pixies for 2020! Colman debuted tonight with a new blonde pixie haircut. The hairdresser Marcus Francis is responsible for the fresh cut of The Crown Star. “New year, do new.” – Probably Olivia Colman and Marcus Francis.

Julia Butters

Meet the newly crowned Queen of the Red Carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards. (A reference to a film released in 2000, nine years before she was born.)

