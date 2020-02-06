The best buyout candidates are now with the NBA after the 2020 trading deadline

Advertisement

After the 2020 NBA trading deadline officially expires, it’s worth checking out the league’s most interesting buyout candidates.

Some of the bigger names that might have been available (e.g. Tristan Thompson. Ian Mahinmi. E’Twaun Moore. Langston Galloway and even Vince Carter) are expected to stay with their teams for the rest of the season. Similarly, there are various other players (e.g. Isaiah Thomas. Trey Burke and Tim Frazier) whose teams are expected to give them up instead of buying them up.

With that in mind, there are some players in the league that make sense as options on the buyout market.

All figures are courtesy of the HoopsHype NBA Player salary page.

TYLER JOHNSON, PHOENIX

Salary: $ 19,245,370

Phoenix Sun’s guard Tyler Johnson plays a career-low 16.6 minutes per game. The 27-year-old has played in only three of his last balanced games when he recovered from a calf injury. He was largely included in the organization so that the team could withdraw the large amount of money owed to the experienced striker Ryan Anderson, Even though Johnson doesn’t value the sun, it could be a 3-and-D option in the background for a competitor. In his best season at Miami Heat 2016/17, he averaged 1.3 three-point points and 1.2 steals per game.

