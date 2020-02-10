The best (and most unique) restaurants for a romantic date - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

Heart-shaped pizza won’t be as common as people selling roses on Valentine’s Day, but on February 14th, they’ll be served by multiple chains. This is just one of the ways you can say that I love you eating on Fridays.

Heart shaped pizza

Pizza Hut: Until February 16, heart-shaped pizzas are available that you can eat, take away or deliver to your home. Customers can add Hershey’s brownies or chocolate chip cookies. pizzahut.com

Papa Johns: A heart-shaped pizza with a premium is available through February 16 and costs $ 11 with the VALENTINE promo code. Adding a double chocolate cake brings the total to $ 16 with the promo code BEMINE. PapaJohns.com

California Pizza Kitchen: Get any pizza on a heart-shaped crust at no extra charge 11.-16. February. There is a three-course meal for two at a price of $ 35 that is only available for dinner at select locations from February 12-16. cpk.com/Specials/SweetDeal

Mountain Mikes: A 14-inch pizza with crispy heart-shaped hot peppers is available until February 29. The prices vary depending on the location. mountainmikespizza.com

Fresh brothers pizza: Large heart-shaped cheese pizza with a pizza cutter for $ 16.50, available through February 16.

With this advertisement becoming as popular as candy hearts, some companies are finding other ways to show their love for your business.

Denny’s wedding chapel

Do you feel happy in love? Denny’s will open a free weddings chapel at 450 Fremont St., Las Vegas, from 12 noon to 6 p.m. At Valentine’s Day. According to a press release, the free services include the use of the chapel, an official and a disc jockey, champagne toast and wedding pancake puppies. Question: Should you freeze some of the pancake puppies for the first anniversary? dennys.com/vegasweddings

Hard love

Danny Trejo, a tough guy from the film, is going to hand out a signed box of a $ 40 donut in his Hollywood store on Valentine’s Day, according to a press release. What makes a donut worth $ 40? Ingredients such as Madagascar vanilla cream, hazelnut praline crunch frosting, edible flowers and 24-carat gold flakes. Trejos Coffee & Donuts is located at 6785 Santa Monica Blvd. trejosdonuts.com

More carbohydrates

Red Lobster sells its to-go orders for its Cheddar Bay biscuits in heart-shaped boxes while supplies last. A six-piece box costs $ 3.79 based on a sample of the locations in Southern California. redlobster.com

Olive Garden’s Valentine’s Dinner for 2 ToGo includes a “Breadstick Bouquet” on a main course for two, a soup or salad and a dessert, “from $ 35” on the chain’s website. A sample of Southern California postcodes showed prices of $ 44. olivegarden.com/specials/valentines-day-dinner

Auflösungsbox

Burger King is giving away Whoppers in specially designed “dissolution boxes” to people who contribute printed photos of their exes or memories of the film “Birds of Prey” (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn) to their bad romances. The promotion will take place at only one location in Southern California on Valentine’s Day, 545 N. Victory Blvd., Burbank. bk.com

Public expressions of love

Qdoba Mexican Eats is holding its 10th annual “Qdoba for a Kiss” campaign on Valentine’s Day. Guests who kiss someone or inanimate items such as their food containers can qualify for free entry at participating locations, according to a press release. qdoba.com/kiss

Steak and jewelry

Flemings Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar serves Valentine’s Day lunches with a choice of bracelets, earrings or cufflinks that go with the three-course meal and appetizer selection. Jewelry is from David Yurman. The packages will be available from February 12th to 15th and cost between $ 500 and $ 1,000. Registration closes on February 11th. Flemingssteakhouse.com/winedinesparkle