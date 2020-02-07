The best (and funniest) Instagram accounts to follow during Fashion Week

Advertisement

Including Fashion Week Frog, the stressed stylist and the LOL modeling agency.

Fashion week frog

“When you work in fashion, but also venture into Kermit Memes 🐸💚”, read the biography of this original Instagram account. The account debuted on the platform last September and has already garnered over 12,000 subscribers thanks to the hilarious memes that fashion insiders – and pretty much everyone who has attended fashion week – can relate.

Miss_PR_Piggy

Miss Piggy is the face of this anonymous account founded by a fashion public relations representative who knows the ins and outs (and quirks) of the industry. Whether it’s working with publishers, dealing with brands, or coordinating press events, it doesn’t all go smoothly.

Stressed stylist

“Usually when I create (a meme), I’m inspired by the experiences of my followers: stylists are often overlooked by the fashion industry,” said the anonymous creator of this account to Vogue Italia. The account, with more than 32,000 subscribers, offers a glimpse of the less glamorous side of the style sector: long working days, the bustle of payments and the reality of life on set.

Fashion assistants

As everyone who has watched The Devil Wears Prada knows, fashion assistants are struggling. From packaging for filming to coordinating international deliveries of clothing to juggling customers, stylists and models, no task is prohibited, and this anonymous account – whose biography reads simply “chasing broken dreams” ” – touch all.

LOL modeling agency

Being a model is not an easy task, and nothing does better than LOL Model Agency. “I opened my account to make fun of a world dominated by the ego. Fashion is still considered an elite industry, while memes make it more human and accessible, “the designer told Vogue Italia.

Shit Model Mgmt

Another account that satirizes and highlights the realities of being a model, Shit Model Mgmt has more than 154,000 followers on Instagram and posts articles on everything from bodily shame to frustrating conversations with agents.

Diet Prada

And of course, no fashion account summary is complete without Diet Prada. Founded to be an industry watchdog, creators regularly share articles on designers who have overthrown their peers’ creations, cultural appropriation, celebrity looks and more. And of course, there are a lot of memes.

