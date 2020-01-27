The best alternative designs for the Brexit 50p commemorative coin Current Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

An alternative Brexit 50p coin design. Photo: Best For Britain / Facebook.

Archant

The Treasury’s decision to put three million Brexit 50p commemorative coins into circulation on January 31 is controversial.

The Treasury of Chancellor Sajid Javid holds the Brexit coin in his hand, a pack of 50 labeled “Peace, Prosperity and Friendship with All Nations” and the date of the UK’s exit from the EU. Photo: HM Treasury / PA.

The remnants have sworn either to reject the coin in shops, Take them out of the traffic by locking them awayor donate to charities or pro-European organizations instead.

Meanwhile, others used social media to develop their own designs for the Brexit 50p coin.

Here are just a few of these designs floating on social media …

