Shamima Begum was unable to “play a significant role in her vocation,” according to the British court, which nevertheless decided her fate, because it was difficult to communicate with her while she was stranded in a Syrian refugee camp.

The 20-year-old, who had fled East London to join the Islamic State, said her lawyers were unable to provide evidence to support her own defense, guarded by Syrian Kurds.

As a result, Begum’s story – and the threat she might or might not face when she returned to the UK – played little role in the largely technical considerations of the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (Siac) in a basement courtroom.

Siac’s decision on Friday that previous Interior Minister Sajid Javid had not made Begum stateless last year was based on the fact that Home Office lawyers claimed she was too dangerous to return to the country of her birth.

At the age of 15, Begum ran away from home and school in Bethnal Green with two friends and stole an older sister’s passport to reach Syria when the Islamic State emerged from the ruins of the civil war.

Begum soon married a 23-year-old Isis fighter named Yago Riedijk from the Dutch city of Arnhem. Over the next three years, the couple had two children, both of whom had died, and Begum was nine months pregnant when she was rediscovered by another Times journalist in another refugee camp last February.

Begum had fled the Battle of Baghuz, where Isis made his last stand. “I have no regrets about coming here,” she said, referring to her original decision to go to Syria, but added, “Now I just want to go back to Britain.”

Six days later, Javid revoked her British citizenship on the grounds that she had the right to acquire Bangladeshi citizenship through her parents, even though she had never visited the country and did not speak the official language of Bengali.

Begum was one of more than 100 British people who had come to join Isis to be treated in this way, and Javid argued before MPs that his reaction was rational. “Regardless of their role in the so-called caliphate, they have all supported a terrorist organization, showing that they hate our country and the values ​​we stand for,” he said.

Shortly after Javid’s decision, Begum gave birth to a son, Jarrah. But disease was widespread in the unsanitary conditions of the sprawling al-Hawl camp in which they lived. It was called the “camp of death” because so many children died there, and Jarrah became one of them, got pneumonia, and died 10 days later.

The national security argument before the court was that Begum had joined the Islamist group by not only traveling to Syria but remaining until almost the last days of the self-proclaimed caliphate, showing a high level of commitment to it.

Security sources continued, suggesting that Begum was a member of al-Hisba, Isis’ moral police. During this time, she wore a Kalashnikov and had a reputation for being strict. Begum also allegedly sewed suicide bombers into explosive vests. All of these are allegations that the secret services are campaigning for, arguing that women are just as capable as men of actively participating in a violent regime.

At the citizenship hearing, Begum’s lawyers said it was difficult to get information from their clients that would allow them to defend them fully. “It is not possible to receive instructions about her intentions, the circumstances under which she went, what she did, family relationships, etc.,” said her lawyer, Tom Hickman QC, during the four-day hearing in October.

Given the judgment of the Immigration Court on Friday, the exact truth may never be properly investigated. However, if Begum wins her vocation and somehow returns to Britain, sources of security suggest that she would almost certainly be facing a terrorist trial.

However, they argue that it is difficult to obtain evidence from Syria that could face a British court. The likelihood is that the most serious charge that could be brought against them is membership in a banned organization, Isis, for which a maximum sentence of 10 years is imposed.

Less than a week after the terrorist was stabbed in Streatham and ministers urged an emergency law to end the compulsory release of terrorists, conservative politicians consider their tough line towards Begum not only justified but also politically popular.

In a broader sense, the government refuses to repatriate around 60 men and women from Britain detained in prisons and camps in Kurdish-controlled northeastern Syria and, if possible, to deprive them of their citizenship. In one case, the Home Office is ready to allow four children under the age of ten to return to the UK, but only if their parents, whose citizenship has been revoked, give them up.

It was up to Begum’s lawyers to make an alternative argument. Daniel Furner of Birnberg Peirce Solicitors said that some other countries dealing with similar cases, especially very young women, had found safe, sensible, and humane ways to quietly and with expert advice to return and return to normal life integrate ”.

The judicial process, according to Furner, “cannot provide quick and practical answers to such acute human problems as these”.