Advertisement

The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames dislike, never have, probably never will – but especially not this season.

The two NHL clubs in Alberta have been in a close battle for the title of Pacific Division throughout the season, making each “Battle of Alberta” a top-class competition. An incident between Oilers striker Zack Kassian and Flames striker Matthew Tkachuk, however, was carried out on January 11 tensions at a seasonal high, attracting the attention of the rest of the league.

Advertisement

Kassian has been suspended for two games for instigating a dispute with Tkachuk after Calgary’s chief instigator aggressively reviewed him several times during the January 11 game that the Flames won 4-3.

NHL DESIGN 2020: SN’s bill design 1.0 | Top 125 large board

By the way, the first game Kassian can return to is the next time Oilers and Flames play at Rogers Place in Edmonton on January 29th.

Given that Kassian has hinted several times that he may face retaliation against Tkachuk if given the opportunity, all eyes are on the upcoming matchup and growing feud between the two teams.

Here’s everything you need to know about the whole situation from the moment Tkachuk did this body check on Kassian earlier this month:

The original incident

It all started during the Flames’ 4-3 win against the Oilers on January 11, when Tkachuk infuriated Kassian after defeating the Oilers with two controversial goals throughout the game. Kassian considered these hits predatory and dropped the gloves for a fight after Tkachuk slipped over the ice a second time to hit him behind the net – but Tkachuk wasn’t interested in a fight.

Kassian finally served a double penalty for roughing Tkachuk and a ten-minute misconduct for his dejection. Tkachuk, who made no attempt to engage Kassian in a fight, got out without penalty. The Flames used this opportunity to take the lead and contribute to their victory.

Kassian and Tkachuk comments after the game

“We lost the game, it’s shit, but overall he’s just a young punk who needs to figure that out,” Kassian said after the game (about Athletic). “He’s a pretty good player, but he’s a P – he’s the definition of it. He wouldn’t fight me two years ago, said I was fourth. Now I have 13 goals. What’s the excuse now?”

“If you want to throw such hits, you have to answer the bell from time to time,” he added. “I’m not the first to say that.”

“If you don’t want to be hit, keep away from the tracks,” Tkachuk told reporters. “(I) got him there three times, so you think he would learn after the first one, but if he wants to react like that, we will take the PP, we will take the game winner and we will go to first place. “

Kassian implied that he might seek retaliation personally in the future – knowing that the teams would play again soon.

“It will be one of those games that I know he won’t fight,” he said. “But maybe it’s my turn to deliver something, to follow him a bit and to wait until he gets into a bad situation. Easy.”

On Pat Steinberg’s post-game game on January 11, Flames defender Rasmus Andersson called Kassian’s decision to fight Tkachuk one of the “biggest coward moves” he has ever seen, saying the Oilers had some “pretenders” on their list.

Kassian is suspended; Tkachuk’s hits remained flawless

On January 13, the league’s player security division announced that Kassian was suspended for two games because of his move to Tkachuk. Kassian violated – in the eyes of the league – rule 46.2 of the NHL rules as an attacker for his role in the incident. The rule states that “in an argument, the attacker must be the player who continues to hit to inflict punishment on his opponent who is in a defenseless position or who is unwilling to”.

The league noted that Kassian Tkachuk never gave the opportunity to pull his gloves together for a real fight or to drop them. While former NHLers Scottie Upshall and Teemu Selanne spoke against Tkachuk’s hit on Twitter, the league confirmed to ESPN that they considered both hits to be “legal full body tests on a player with the puck”.

“Although we acknowledge (Kassian’s) frustration, players are not excused for grossly violating the League’s rules when retaliatory or retaliated for hits that have been legally or otherwise thrown at them,” said the Player Security Department in a video that explained the reasons for his ban.

Cassian’s comments after the suspension

Kassian again hinted that he might seek retaliation for Tkachuk after his suspension was announced.

“I’m not crying for the hits, it’s hockey. It’s a hockey game. It’s tough,” Kassian told reporters. “You play with fire, at some point you will burn yourself. He has messed with the wrong thing and I don’t think he will notice that we are in the same department and (I) have a great memory.”

Kassian, in particular, seemed annoyed that Tkachuk wasn’t just fighting him to solve the incident. He said, “If you want to play big boy hockey, you have to answer the bell every now and then.”

What other Edmonton Oilers had to say about the incident

Two days after the first meeting, Oilers winger Leon Draisaitl was asked if he could possibly play with Tkachuk in the Pacific Division team’s All-Star Game. Draisaitl said to reporters: “I would probably get off the ice.”

James Neal, who only played for the Flames last season, called Tkachuk’s statements that Kassian was “off the rails” stupid. He said Tkachuk shouldn’t deal with such heavy hits when he wasn’t going to respond to a challenge, and the whole sequence showed that Tkachuk had little respect for his colleagues on the ice.

“He’s aiming at him, aiming at his head, chasing him into a fight he’s not in and taking him out,” Neal told TSN. “You don’t see anyone in the league doing this because they know they have to fight (Cassian).”

Flames GM Brad Treliving defends Tkachuk

Brad Treliving, general manager of Flames, told reporters on January 16 that his organization had no concerns about how Tkachuk behaved on or off the ice and that they wanted him to continue playing the same way.

“What bothered me about so many things, I’m not a big fan of talking to the media and everything else, some comments made to Matthew,” Treliving told Sportsnet. “Number one, we have his back. I think there are 30 teams other than ours that would join him in New York in a second. And some of the crap, I think, would be the best way to put it , written or tweeted or talked about, I think that’s exactly it. “

NHL tries to calm the water before the next match

Also on January 16, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported that George Parros, director of the NHL Player Security Department, and Colin Campbell, director of league hockey operations, had separate phone calls this week to the general managers of both teams, in which he was responsible for the team Both sides expressed need to calm down before the next game.

In addition, Parros will reportedly participate between Edmonton and Calgary on January 29 to ensure that cool heads dominate in the word war between the two teams.

What was said about the incident during the All Star weekend?

Draisaitl’s comments about leaving the game area when playing a shift with Tkachuk during the All-Star game raised questions about staying bad blood on a normal Happy Go Lucky event weekend.

During the All Star Media Day on January 23, Tkachuk downplayed any interest in discussing a feud between him and the Oilers stars present on the All Star weekend, saying he was looking forward to working with Draisaitl and Connor McDavid play.

“These people are some of the best in the NHL. It will be fantastic to share a room with them and be on the ice with them,” he told reporters.

Draisaitl also downplayed a personal beef with Tkachuk, saying his comments may have been taken out of context.

MORE: All-Star Matthew Tkachuk’s controversy doesn’t surprise the blues that saw him grow up

Former St. Louis blues players praised Matthew and brother Brady Tkachuk on All-Star Weekend when they told stories about the former NHL player Keith Tkachuk’s children. her father played the blues for nine seasons.

“If you look at both of them, you see a lot of Keith in them, wherever they go, before the net, their passion for the game, how hard they play, and their physical nature.” Famer Chris Pronger said. “They definitely play like their father.”

Current blues striker David Perron said the two younger Tkachuk had chirped their father a lot.

Arizona Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet, who coached the Pacific Division over the weekend, said he would “stay outside” if Draisaitl’s obvious threat to leave the court if he and Tkachuk were playing at the same time.

“I mean, I can’t see him doing it, but hey, if they do, they do,” Tocchet said to Sportsnet’s Hockey Central radio program. “There’s a lot of hate in Alberta, I understand. I really love it. I think (the rivalry) is good for hockey. I love it.”

Tkachuk provided Draisaitl with a nifty goal assist during the 3-on-3 tournament of the All-Star game. The Oilers striker didn’t seem to mind his rival’s help.

Advertisement