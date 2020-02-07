The bartender sued Cuba Gooding Jr. for groping around in the nightclub

Advertisement

A bartender at a Manhattan nightclub says actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has “pinched” her butt and says he will never come back to the bar after repeatedly rejecting his progress in line with a brand new lawsuit.

Gooding – who has been accused of at least 14 girls for inappropriately touching her – was sued on Monday in the Manhattan Supreme Court by Natasha Ashworth, who repeatedly tried to try Gooding at the Tao Downtown Nightclub on October 24 to feel her butt.

The “Jerry Maguire” star – who was not responsible for 4 offenses resulting from sexual intercourse and violent touch – allegedly said to her first: “Would you like to see my impression of a penis?” Ashworth replied no, but that didn’t stop Gooding from giving the impression anyway by taking a sip of water, causing him to “spit liquid from his mouth,” as stated in the court files filed Monday.

Then, at the end of her shift at 4:20 a.m., Gooding approached the applicant and used his right hand to hold the applicant on her proper buttocks.

Ashworth instructed him, “Don’t contact my butt,” and he replied, “Oh, it’s no fun,” and tapped her on the arm. He added: “And I didn’t do it, I touched you again,” the post said.

Gooding reportedly tried to grab her twice, but she managed to distract herself and agreed with the claims. A member sponsor then booted Gooding from Chelsea membership, which is working well with claims.

Gooding “pushed the promoter out of his posture and turned to a supervisor,” who assisted Ashworth in the place where he tried again to seize it, the court records said.

Finally, he said to Ashworth, “Oh, you don’t have to be angry because I won’t be coming here again.”

Gooding’s lawyer, Mark Heller, instructed The Publish that Ashworth is the second victim to charge crime costs anonymously against him – and since she copes well with it, she is now revealing her identity:

Heller added: “Rumor has it that she is an aspiring actress. We welcome this unsubstantiated civil declaration as confirmation that the inspiration for their allegation of crime and this civil criticism is a confiscation of money from Cuba that previously refused to be shaken by that particular person. “

Heller stated that Ashworth came here with her crime costs only 12 months after the fact.

The lawyer added that the surveillance video “clearly shows that Mr. Gooding has not committed a crime and has definitely not pinched her butt.”

A girl in Los Angeles also accused the actor of grabbing her ass at a party. Prosecutors said they had insufficient evidence to serve a case. At the time, Heller stated that Gooding had not considered the alleged incident.

Ashworth is suing for assault, battery and deliberate causes of emotional misery and is seeking a lawsuit against a jury. Her lawyer did not immediately return a request for comment.