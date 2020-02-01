The Bachelorette summary: Who did Hannah cut loosely before the final?

Advertisement

Sure, Luke P. is (finally!) Out of the picture, Bachelorette followers … but Hannah’s selection doesn’t get any easier.

Mondays season finale, half – only 4 hours left, people! – picks up exactly where we left off, and Peter, Tyler C. and Jed are still at this rose ceremony in Crete, the place where they appear to have been for weeks. (Let’s hope the producers gave them at least a bottle of water.) Luke P. was taken away, but Hannah only has two roses on hand, and yet he or she is undecided to make the right choice. She goes out to face her “three great men” and considers how “blessed” she is to know them all.

But it’s definitely the right time: she fingers her first rose on Jed, who luckily accepts. (Remember: he’s the one who told her to fall in love with this point.) She dabs a tear before handing over her second and last rose to … Tyler C.! That means Peter the pilot goes into the apartment. Oof … I think that night when they shared in the windmill it wasn’t so nice because it sounded like it?

Hannah struggles with sobs again when she leads Peter out and tells him he’s “the dream man” – so why is he going to the apartment? He lies on a brave face and tells her that she will have “a piece of my heart” all the time. But even he bursts into tears before getting in the car and hugging and kissing her one last time. (As Artie of Larry Sanders would say, it’s “a male fog.”) Based on experience, he admits, “It hurts like a bitch,” but he doesn’t blame Hannah. He still loves her … and he or she sobs amidst the Greek ruins.

We then get a small “After the Closing Rose” in which Peter relives his heartache in front of the audience in a living studio. (Chris Harrison notes that he couldn’t even watch their separation with certainty.) Recalling that he fell in love with Hannah for the first time while watching fireworks in Latvia, he admits that he hung up anyway , Hannah joins him to let him know that there was “nothing inappropriate” in their relationship, but she “also fell in love with two different types” and “had to watch my heart”. She wants him to have taught her how he felt a little earlier.

When Hannah reveals that she was “afraid of letting go of the right man,” a member of the audience shouts: “You probably did!” (That could have been Peter’s mother.) Chris Harrison can’t let it go into a windmill joke, and Hannah confesses that she was not entirely honest when she mentioned that they did it twice in this windmill: “There were really 4 cases” (!). And Peter’s mother and father applaud! That’s my boy!

Back in Crete, Hannah still has to choose between Tyler C. and Jed and is preparing to introduce her to her household. Tyler comes first, and the way Hannah looks into his eyes seems like Jed doesn’t stand a chance. Hannah’s mother is also delighted by him and even her father is convinced of the reluctance that he has confirmed in the fantasy suite. Hannah admits to her mother that she may be engaged to Tyler – and tells Tyler in a non-public second that she “fell in love” with him. So he just pulled lifeless with Jed, it seems.

Everyone has the opportunity to sneak up on second place along with their face-to-face meeting with parents. However, when he says he’s a musician, Hannah’s mother seems… to be skeptical? Her father asks how Jed is going to “present” for his daughter, and Jed tries to reassure him by telling him that he has signed a signed contract – a pet food jingle! “They don’t think I’m happy or one,” Jed wails in a confessional while Hannah’s mother warns her of his Nashville lifestyle. Hannah is a little reluctant about her less glowing suggestions: “Now I’m freaking out.”

Hannah’s father says that Jed didn’t give him exactly “direct solutions” to his questions and begins to utter an old-fashioned “man from home” thing … that really sounds a bit like Luke P.? When Jed consoles her, she tells him how nice things have gone with Tyler C. and her household and confesses, “I’m confused now.” Jed tries to remind her that “we all know what we have now,” but Hannah stays tuned. Be nervous: “There are two people in my cardiovascular system at the same time, and I don’t have to make an inappropriate choice . “

She has a different date with every man: she and Tyler C. get a different chance of riding – he made it higher! – and enjoy a picnic on a hill, and everything looks cute and uncomplicated. That evening they discuss how to live together and have a household … and he takes them upstairs. (A lot for this reluctance.) If it’s Jeds Flip, they go together on uneven water onto a ship. (Metaphor alarm!) She gets seasick, which is absolutely attractive and romantic, and they admit how uncomfortable they are about the space problems. And now the fact that she has to let one of these guys go hits her in the face … along with all the nausea.

Nevertheless, Hannah and Jed look scared and embarrassed at dinner together – and so they implement this as positively as a direct Tyler C. victory, right? Hannah stays on stage and says the past two months have been “really powerful and emotional” and refers to “all the rumors on the market”. She wants “quite a few solutions” (??) from someone tomorrow night. Chris Harrison teases, “What happened after we stopped filming?”

Should Peter be Hannah’s last man? (Or would he really do a great bachelor’s degree?) Let your ideas of Hannah’s choice – and all your most recent predictions – fall into the feedback below.