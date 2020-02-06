The Bachelorette Summary: My Fat Greek Separation - Who Went Home?

Advertisement

It’s Fantasy Suite Week on The Bachelorette … will a magical trip to Crete break the inexplicable spell that hideous Luke P. has for Hannah this season? (Fingers crossed!)

Hannah is so excited to be playing these fantasy suites, boys, she sings about it. Indeed. She and the last 4 guys – Peter, Jed, Tyler C. and (ugh) Luke P. – all go to the idyllic Greek island of Crete to take the “next step” of their “journey” with a friend, Chris Harrison arranged a short break. Let’s see who made their fantasies come true and who didn’t.

PETER | After Hannah stressed that “it has been a long time since I was physically unable to cope with anyone,” she makes a passionate boating experience with Peter and does her best to raise his basic sail. (Illustration A: the picture of the faucet.) Peter explains for his half that Hannah has “my heart” and gets involved in a bit of titanic cosplay and explains that she is “probably the most breathtaking woman on this planet”. earlier than they make out. Charges. (Don’t think the deckhand is working the ropes around you guys. He just makes sure you don’t go down.)

That night, a freshly sunburnt Peter Hannah tells how their relationship has “solidly developed” every week (oh, how romantic!) And how much their household prefers them. He seems to be circling the huge L-word, but for the last time gets to the point: “I realized how in love I am with you.” That was all Hannah wanted to hear: after she found out some crack open and float around Chris’ usual Fantasy Suite invitation to have fun with a passionate night in an abandoned windmill. Nice, we are one to one so far!

TYLER C. | Is there a fire in Crete? Or is it just Hannah and Tyler C.? These two had the main sparks all the time without making any attempt. Usually they get right in here and become critically scorching and heavy on a therapeutic spa massage table. Tyler even says in a voiceover that he’s able to get on one knee and suggest, but Hannah still has some doubts as to whether there’s anything other than body chemistry (and a whole lot of Greek therapeutic massage oil) between them ,

Tyler expects “fireworks” at dinner, but Hannah throws water at her and admits that she is “a priority” that her physicality overwhelms every side of their relationship. In truth, she doesn’t want to go to the fantasy suite and have sex with him … but she wants to go to the fantasy suite and not have sex with him to work on the emotional facet of their relationship. And Tyler is great with it! You have a champagne toast on a ship that seems to be rocking … but that’s just the wind, ya pervert! The next morning, she thanks him for respecting her “limits” and maintaining PG rating problems – which only caused her to need him extra! (She even sheds a tear as he leaves.) So it’s two dates, two fantasy suites …

JED | Now it’s Jed’s flip: He and Hannah enjoy some festive people dancing in a picturesque Greek village. The place where a dark gentleman observes that they look “totally in love” (OK, maybe a quarter in love. However, as Hannah reminds us that Jed is the only man she fell in love with.) Jed still has some questions for her, though … about Luke. “I want Luke to be readable,” he says, asking – like all of us – what she could probably see in this doofus.

Hannah’s answer is not encouraging: “How trustworthy should I be?” (This is by no means an astonishing answer to every question, is it?) She explains that she and Luke P. have a “robust connection”. that she can’t describe and offers Jed the outdated game “You don’t know him the way I know him”. However, Jed is not happy and tells her (possibly not correctly) at dinner that keeping Luke Round “says a lot about your selection”, including the fact that he “takes back how I really feel” it rolls quickly and awkwardly as Hannah flees from the desk and shouts, “I don’t want to do this anymore!” However, he assures her that he loves her and trusts her choices … are they usually together in some way in the Fantasy Suite? It seemed really shaky for a second, but hey, we’re three for three!

LUKE P. | Hannah – who needs to be exhausted now? – Save the worst for the finale and take a helicopter experience with Luke P. to a wonderful picnic by the sea on Santorini. First they get along well, smooch and smile, and Luke is already looking at them and seeing his future maid. (He’s also the best kisser in the bunch, Hannah reveals.) However, the expenses at dinner are very sharp when Luke says very casually: “So let’s talk about intercourse!”

Then he gets straight into a self-righteous debate about how “the wedding mattress must be kept neat”, and if Hannah dared to rub her flesh against the flesh of one of many different types, she could be unclean in his flesh without end : “I would completely withdraw from this relationship.” (And simply based on what we noticed on these various dates, oh, she dared.) Hannah stands by her credit score for herself and calls it up for his being and possessive and firmly saying, “I don’t need you to be my husband” before I told him to go. (God is not very pleased with either when a violent rainstorm breaks out in the middle of the scene.) He received no no for a solution and says that he owes him an opportunity to apologize, which only makes her angrier, and she or he deprives him of a classic line: “I had sexual intercourse … and Jesus still loves me.” (Now just print out the T-shirts, ABC. I take a male medium.)

Earlier than when Hannah Luke’s butt was in a car from there, she said, “My husband would never say what you said to me,” and turns a middle finger around him as he drives off. Ding-Dong, the Ding-Dong is useless! (Fine, three out of four fantasy suites are not dangerous, are we?) However, we don’t even get a rose ceremony … and in the preview Luke P. exhibits for additional punishment! Yikes, y’all.

Okay, Bachelor Nation: Was it time for Luke P. to go? And who will Hannah choose from the last three? Beat the feedback and share your ideas!