The Bachelorette Finale Recap: Which guy received Hannah's Final Rose? (And WTF happened after the shooting?)

After a rocky season (to say the least) Hannah from The Bachelorette was faced with her toughest decision, but at the season finale on Tuesday … but that wasn’t the tip of the story. By a longer shot.

The finale begins with Chris Harrison, who draws a “breathtaking” conclusion that “the tremendous, harmful powers of lies and betrayal” (!) And a turn of shock that he calls “cringeworthy”. (Buckle up!) Also in Greece, Hannah continues to fight with her determination, while her Beaus Tyler C. and Jed play the leading role in the now usual product placement for Neil Lane engagement rings. (Hey Jed, maybe you write a jingle for it too!) The boys get dressed when Hannah tells us that this is “the hardest solution of my life” – before they give up the van and get out in the middle of the trip they stumbled across the Heels and sat down on a Greek avenue with skinned elbows. “I really can’t do that,” she says to the poor producer, whose job is to just get them out of the rattle alley.

However, Hannah retires together and comes to the ultimate rose ceremony with Tyler C. and Jed (who introduced his guitar!) On the way. Tyler C. is the first in the automobile – which is after all the death penalty for the bachelor. He immediately starts a romantic game before she keeps him cold: “I really like another person,” she confesses in tears. Tyler, always the gentleman, says he’s still her “biggest fan” and needs her and Jed the perfect … but we can see he’s just shaken. In the automotive experience, he is again shocked: “I assumed that it was.”

That means Jed receives Hannah’s ultimate rose. Usually they seem to be completely satisfied when she tells him that she has “prayed” for a person like him and is certain about his marriage proposal. (Sure, he’s playing music on her guitar. And we have to listen to the whole thing now.) However, we’re too early on this two-hour gift to find a simple, all-round happy ending, right? Indeed … “Unfortunately, this is not where the story ends,” warns Chris Harrison, including the fact that “Jed will face the music”. (Pun!) Hannah says that she and Jed fell head over heels in love … first. (She’s talking about things that used to be tense.) Maybe you already know this for those who stick to the gossip blogs, even if Jed clearly had a friend he broke up with earlier than today – or maybe not even with her break up in any way? Hannah says it is “out of order” and Jed, who is not honest, “has actually clouded the water in their relationship”.

“I really like the person I got engaged to,” she says before adding, “I don’t know how I really feel about that person.” ”The place where she confronted him about the rumors. He says he was “very single” when he met this woman and “it didn’t feel like a relationship with me at all”. However, they spent a weekend together in a hut and he or she met his father and mother, they usually went to the Bahamas together – but wasn’t she his girlfriend? He admits that he advised this woman that he only plays the Bachelorette “for a music factor” – and he advised her that he likes her too. Hannah says he is “self-centered for everyone,” but Jed defends himself: “For me, I ended it in my heart wreath … but not verbally.” Hannah is simply embarrassed and pulls out additional photos of additional women he has seen – since they were engaged!

Everyone switches to damage control mode and wonders what they can do to increase the damage. However, Hannah only says: “I don’t know … I feel really bad.” Finally, she decides that she wants “one hundred percent honesty”. and yet it doesn’t really feel like she’s getting it from him. He was afraid that if he informed her of the reality from the start, she would drop him … what, yes! It also hurts that he advised his employees at the apartment, that he “won” – not that he fell in love and became engaged – and that his dishonesty “took this expertise away from me”. Her selection is actually “spoiled” and this engagement ring “does not imply the identical factor,” she says – earlier when she took it off and put it on the desk.

The sad couple meet with Chris Harrison for a meeting where Hannah shows up first and gets a rousing ovation from a supportive crowd. She reveals that Jed first informed her about the different women the day after her engagement (!), After which she later found out that he was not nearly honest with her. She sobs about all of this and is also “hellishly crazy”, which is the magic phrase: “I am no longer with Jed.” The engagement is over. “Jed receives little applause and jokes about Hannah’s forgiveness and admits that he was” not the perfect one I could be. “(Probably?) She accepts his apology and hopes that he can learn from it and grow into a bigger man – eventually for another girl, not for her.

Jed admits that he is still in love with Hannah, but she says that her love for him stopped “while you broke that belief.” When that door is locked, Chris Harrison may be trying to open another one by getting Tyler C. out to chat with Hannah. (Polluted pool … but I prefer it!) “I actually saddened this relationship,” Hannah admits earlier when he comes out with delighted, applause. They seem collectively dizzy when Tyler raves about how “highly effective” and “robust” Hannah was in all of these things: “She’ll bounce again, I’m sure of that.” Will she bounce with him anyway? She says that her feelings for him “have not just disappeared” and giggles when she says: “You are an incredible man and I am a single woman.” She invites him over for a drink, and he says it for a moment: “Just say when.” Chris Harrison speaks for everyone when he says, “We are able to send this.”

Okay, Bachelor Nation, it’s your flip: Who should Hannah have chosen? And suppose she and Tyler C. will actually try again? Vote in our poll, and then leave your feedback to share your ideas after the final.