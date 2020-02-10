The Astros are being charged with stealing signals, as it should be

Advertisement

The Houston Astros are being sued and this development was not hard to see this coming.

The Astros cheated baseball when they used technology to steal plates during the 2017 season. They deceived the idea of ​​fair play and took a torch to the concept of a level playing field. They were only concerned with winning and did not give a second thought – in their actions, certainly, if not their motives – to the teams, players, and fan bases that had changed briefly along the way.

Of course there would be play. Of course, an injured party would respond with a challenge. Former great leader Mike Bolsinger is suing the Astros and he represents the idea that actions have consequences. Someone had to do it. Kudos to Bolsinger because he is the one who steps forward.

What the Astros did should not be part of baseball in the future, so MLB came down hard when it imposed punishment on the organization. Although the sign-stealing system allegedly started in 2016 and was front-office-driven, it was the players who performed cheating on the field.

Therefore, players should absolutely not get immunity when future penalties are pronounced. I understand why MLB has chosen this approach for this round of stealing signals (although the investigation with the Red Sox has not been completed, players reportedly also got immunity); it was important for MLB to know all the facts and to hammer the responsible parties (well, some) to show what would happen to people who considered similar cheat tactics in the future. Cheaters are not tolerated.

Bolsinger accuses the Astros of unfair commercial practices, negligence and deliberate interference in contractual and economic relationships. He looks for unspecified compensation with “the money to go to charities in Los Angeles, aimed at improving the lives of children, and creating a fund for retired baseball players who need financial help. “

So he is not only looking for a handout for whatever that is worth. And whether he has the chance to actually win this series is not really the most important thing.

Here’s the juicy option:

Yes. Discovery opens everything. When the package gets to that point, we get the details that are not offered by MLB, about who knew what when and who was part of the scheme.

This is what the Astros – and let’s face it, MLB – desperately want to avoid. The Astros want to prevent more details from being revealed, and MLB prefers – now that the harsh sentences have been imposed – that everyone just goes ahead (little chance of that).

And not that it really matters, but let’s look at this: did the Astros REALLY end Bolsinger’s time in the big leagues?

I think we can guess what Josh Reddick is thinking.

Not a good look for a player in a team that has just been punished for a nasty cheat, Josh, but you are.

The question is of course difficult to answer because we do not know how the Blue Jays have evaluated Bolsinger internally. So let’s look at that one game against Houston. Has that outing resulted in his relegation? Yes probably. He entered the fourth inning with two outs and a runner on first base. He faced eight batters; the first seven reached safely, on four hits and three walks. The final damage could have been even worse, but Alex Bregman didn’t get much to the center of the center with the bases loaded to end the inning.

“I don’t know if I’ve had a worse outing in my professional career,” said Bolsinger, as reported by USA Today. “I remember saying,” It was as if they knew what I was throwing. They cover fields that they were not laying before. It’s like they knew what was going to happen. “That was the thought in my head.

“I felt that I had no chance.”

For a man who had already lost his chance to start for the Blue Jays – he had an ERA of 5.61 starting in five May – and was on weak ground as a reliever – he had an ERA of 5.28 in July 5 reliefs of 15 1 / 3 innings – that outing was the end of his time in the bigs.

Although the outing in Houston was bad, it was not entirely amazing. The Astros lineup was real, really impressive and tended to score points in bunches, at home and on the road, against many pitchers with better resumes than Bolsinger.

The Bolsinger track record so far has not been great.

He played parts of four years in the majors. His best season was by far the 2015 campaign, when he proposed a 3.62 ERA in 21 starts for the Dodgers, earned a 1.2 bWAR and showed that he could at least compete at the highest level. But he only made six starts for Los Angeles in the 2016 season, rolling up an ERA of 6.83 in those games. He was sent to the minors and then traded to Toronto in early August, after which he had an ERA of 6.04 in six starts for Triple-A Buffalo.

As we noted, Bolsinger struggled in the bigs in 2017, although he was really good at Triple-A: 1.46 ERA in April, 1.69 ERA in June, 1.93 ERA in August / September. After the season, at the age of 29, he was not brought back by the Jays and he could not find any other MLB offers, so he went to Japan.

This is not about dragging Bolsinger, although it is probably safe to say that his claim that a game at the end of a few difficult seasons was to blame for the end of his big league career is probably not entirely accurate.

However, that does not make his suit irrelevant. The Astros cheated and they should face consequences, more than just punishment from MLB.