An artist has made a new Brexit 50p illegible by engraving it with the European stars so that it ‘reflects both sides of the debate’.

Sam Harris, 20, got the idea last week when he first saw that the brand new UK 50p had been issued on the occasion of Britain’s exit from the European Union.

He got one from a friend who collected coins and had a metal stamp specially made with the twelve five-pointed stars.

The North London artist used a hammer to mark the face of the coin that he later wanted to put into circulation.

Credit; SWNS

He tried to get a British craftsman to make the stamp – but after quoting £ 150, he found a company from Europe that could make £ 25 for it within a few days.

He said: “I do political art and this was just another piece.

“I currently only made one.

“I make the coin two-sided.

Credit; SWNS

“I use it as a way of saying that the Brexit debate has two sides.

“I stamp the stars by making a one-sided coin, two-sided, as it should be.”

Last year Sam participated in a large-scale exhibition where banknotes were damaged, called Rebel Not Taken.

“I thought this would be a good follow-up,” he said.

Credit; SWNS

“There is a history of protest in this way and this is a continuation of that protest.

“Probably it’s illegal to harm money, but I think it’s just an archaic law.”

