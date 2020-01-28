The appeal of PM Modi: violence is not the answer, solidarity is the key to solving problems

Advertisement

By: Express News Service | New Delhi

Published: January 27, 2020 5:09:24 AM

Underlining that citizens “must prevent any separatist attempt to divide,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday appealed to those seeking violence to “return to the mainstream” and confident that issues could be resolved peacefully.

At the first Mann Ki Baat program this year, Modi said: “On the solemn occasion of the Day of the Republic, I would recommend to anyone in a part of the country who is still looking for solutions to problems through violence and weapons , want to call back to the mainstream. They must have confidence in their own capacities and the capacities of this country to solve problems peacefully. “

He pointed out that this is the “age of knowledge, science, and democracy” and said, “Have you ever heard of a place where violence has made life better? Have you ever heard of a place where peace and goodwill have been obstacles in the search for a good life Violence never solves a problem No problem in the world can be solved by creating another problem It can only be solved by looking for an optimal solution Come, let’s create a new India together “Forging, where every problem is solved on a peace platform. Solidarity should be the key to solving every problem. And brotherhood must thwart any separatist attempt to divide us.”

The Prime Minister’s comments are surrounded by months of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National National Register of Citizens (NRC), and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir where a cessation still needs to be fully lifted after the repeal of Article 370 last year.

Meanwhile, Modi referred to the Northeast and said that one of the main reasons why the uprising has been removed is that problems are resolved through peaceful dialogue.

He said that Assam, who organized the Khelo India Games, witnessed “another great achievement” when “a few days ago, 644 militants related to eight different militant groups surrendered with their weapons.”

“Those who have strayed to the path of violence have expressed their confidence in peace and have decided to become a partner in the country’s progress and to return to the mainstream. Last year more than 80 people also left the path of violence in Tripura and returned to the mainstream, “said Modi.

“Those who had picked up weapons and thought that violence could solve problems are now convinced that the only way to resolve a dispute is peace and togetherness. Fellow countrymen will be happy to know that the uprising in the North East has decreased considerably. And the biggest reason for that is that every problem in this region is solved through dialogue in a fair and peaceful way, “he said.

The prime minister also referred to the Bru agreement to put an end to a more than two decades old refugee crisis in Mizoram.

“In 1997, ethnic tension forced the Bru-Reang tribe to leave Mizoram and seek refuge in Tripura. These refugees were detained in temporary camps in Kanchanpur in North Tripura. It is painful that the Bru-Reang community has lost a significant part of their life as a refugee. Living in camps meant that they were deprived of all basic provisions. For 23 years – no house, no land, no medical treatment for their families, no educational facilities for their children, “he said.

Modi said that various governments found no solution to the problem and pain of the refugees, and appreciated the faith of the refugees in the Constitution.

“It is a consequence of that belief that today their life is on the threshold of a new dawn. The agreement opens the path to a life of dignity for them. Finally, the new decade of 2020 has brought a new glimmer of hope into the life of the Bru-Reang community, “he said.

The Prime Minister explained the benefits of the agreement: “About 34,000 Bru refugees will be rehabilitated in Tripura. Not only that, the government will provide assistance of almost Rs 600 crore for their rehabilitation and general development. Every displaced family gets a piece of land. They will be helped with the construction of a house. Moreover, they will receive a ration. They will now be able to benefit from the public welfare schemes of the state and central governments. “

The Prime Minister called this agreement special because it symbolizes the spirit of cooperative federalism. “This agreement also embodies the inherent compassion and sensitivity of Indian culture,” he said.

During the nearly half-hour episode, the prime minister also recalled the various slogans and resolutions in the past editions and praised the idea of ​​a “Mann ki Baat charter”, which gathers all ideas generated during the program.

