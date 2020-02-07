The Antarctic just had its warmest measured temperature

Advertisement

The hottest temperature ever measured in the Antarctic was measured on Thursday at a remote station on the northern tip of the continent.

The temperature in the Argentine research station Esperanza was almost 18.3 degrees Celsius. This was announced by scientists from the country’s meteorological agency.

This exceeded the previous record of 17.5 degrees Celsius (63.5 degrees Fahrenheit) on March 24, 2015 at the same point. Esperanza’s temperature records are from 1961.

Advertisement

This means that the temperature in Esperanza was virtually identical to the temperature measured on Thursday afternoon in San Diego, California.

To be fair, it’s summer in the southern hemisphere. However, it is not typical for temperatures in Antarctica – one of the coldest places on earth – to be almost as high as in Southern California.

The record temperature has not been verified by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and it has been announced that a committee will be convened to confirm the measurement. Randall Cerveny of the WMO said in a press release: “Everything we’ve seen so far suggests a likely legitimate record …”

The Antarctic region is heating up rapidly due to gas pollution caused by humans. And the warming observed here has serious global ramifications, particularly for the millions of people who live on the coasts of the world and are prone to rising sea levels.

The Antarctic Peninsula, where the record temperature was measured, is one of the fastest warming places on earth. According to the WMO, temperatures have risen by almost 3 degrees Celsius in the past 50 years.

Studies have shown that many of Antarctica’s massive glaciers are melting rapidly due to global warming. Overall, the Antarctic ice sheet contains enough water to raise global sea levels by almost 200 feet, according to the WMO.

A recent study found that warm sea water melted the giant Thwaites Glacier in western Antarctica, which alone has the potential to raise global sea levels by more than 10 feet.

The neighboring Pine Island Glacier has also shown signs of increasing instability over the past 25 years.

Alert me

,