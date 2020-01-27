THE ANIMATION SERIES Action Figure

Advertisement

Credit: McFarlane Toys / DC

Credit: McFarlane Toys / DC

Advertisement

Credit: McFarlane Toys / DC

Just like the Batman: The Animated Seres action figure, the Superman action figure here has that sophisticated simplicity that makes it an ideal Superman action figure.

Packaged only with an extra pair of hands and a folded steel beam (to show how great it is), they have taken a lot from the previous designs and that seems streamlined. DC Collectibles released a two pack with The Animated Series Superman and Lois not too long ago and it looks even better than that.

Credit: McFarlane Toys / DC

Credit: McFarlane Toys / DC

Perhaps it is the fact that they included its slot.

The animated series Superman here doesn’t come with a flight stand, so be prepared to keep it on the ground, unless you have one that could support this country boy. Using this as a basis, we hope that McFarlane will come up with a Bizarro from the animated series.

Superman doesn’t need accessories or anything, but it would be nice if he didn’t have random building equipment he was destroying for some reason. Yes, this line is for young fans, but even something for the Fortress of Solitude would have been cooler.

«Rama rating: 8 out of 10

Advertisement