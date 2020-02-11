The American public is deleting Oscars due to pompous politics

Advertisement

MRC founder and President Brent Bozell was at Fox Studios in New York on Tuesday morning, reporting on the Oscars and President Trump on the Varney & Company Fox Business program. They discussed the low ratings for the Oscars and how British comedian Ricky Gervais tweeted about “everyday hardworking people” when “the world’s most famous people use their privileged, global platform to tell the world what they believe”.

BRENT BOZELL: Do you know what I think is happening? You can say that streaming videos affected the number of Oscars. But look, they’re paying for the sins of previous Oscars. Apparently the word has gone out. Don’t do the political because it just drives your audience away, so Brad Pitt was the only one. Last year, if I remember correctly, they had almost nothing. But look what they did before, where it was de rigueur, you had to be as insulting as possible. Today you have a huge number of Americans who don’t even want to try to find out what’s on the Oscars. I think they may have lost them forever.

An MRC poll in 2018 showed that 74 percent agreed: “When I watch live sports or entertainment programs on TV, I try to break away from politics and I don’t want to be bombarded with party political messages.” They have seen live sports and entertainment shows less often because they have become too political.

Varney began the Hollywood part of the interview by commenting that left New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg loved the South Korean film Parasite that won the Oscar for Best Picture: “The triumph of Parasite is a sign of the crisis in the Belief in capitalism. ” Bozell found that remarkably deaf.

BOZELL: It’s the opposite of Ronald Reagan. You know, it was morning in America with Ronald Reagan, the shining city on the hill. We were ambitious, films were redeeming. Today it is AOC. And it’s all about negativity and about tearing down.

And it’s ironic because you’re in these booming days when you just mentioned that the stock market has risen another 100 points. We can go through all the statistics, you know the statistics of record employment and all layers of minorities – blacks, women, Hispanics, everyone is in a boom. However, Hollywood applauds a film that says exactly the opposite. They say they reflect reality. Hollywood only reflects its reality.

The interview started with Varney mentioning columnists in leading newspapers crying against Trump using a blowtorch to regulate norms. Varney said the press sounded more “rabid”. Bozell suggested the word could be “rabbit”.

Bozell said, “You tried to think of him as a fraud, a fraud, a criminal, a traitor. And every time it’s like Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd [laughs] or Road Runner and Wile E. Coyote, where he is just evading them. They’re freaking out. They don’t know what to do. ”