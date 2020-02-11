Advertisement

The struggle for the future direction of conservative politics in Germany is in full swing after Angela Merkel’s successor has decided to withdraw from the leadership of the Christian Democrats.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer’s surprising resignation on Monday as CDU chairwoman and potential chancellor candidate plunged the country into a time of profound political uncertainty and heatedly argued over whether the party would continue its centrist course or tackle a tougher form of conservatism to win back voters who have migrated to the tough alternative for Germany.

Kramp-Karrenbauer’s move not only undermined Merkel’s well-considered plans for her own orderly retirement and succession, but also highlighted the fragmented nature of the conservatives, which reflects similar divisions in traditional parties across Europe.

Advertisement

Although the race for a successor to Kramp-Karrenbauer has not yet officially started, the candidates were in a row and already had contact with each other, the CDU faction, which narrowly lost the leadership competition in December 2018, Jens Spahn, the current Minister of Health, and Armin Laschet , the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Markus Söder, Bavarian Prime Minister of the CDU sister party, the Christian Social Union, has repeatedly announced that he will not run despite growing demands from the conservatives.

According to Kramp-Karrenbauer, a new chairman is to be elected by the end of the year. The CDU will be “fit in terms of content, personnel and organization” for the next federal elections in 2021. The CDU and its coalition partner, the Social Democrats, have expressed concerns that the schedule is too long. The longer the waiting time, the greater the instability, they argue, given fears that the AfD will try to fill the political vacuum.

Neither elections nor the prematurely expected end of Merkel’s term of office are excluded, and even among her most determined supporters, there is growing consensus that Merkel’s presence hinders the CDU’s ability to restructure itself. Merkel, who described Kramp-Karrenbauer’s decision, which she had also reportedly surprised, as “unfortunate” was also significantly weakened.

At a meeting of high-ranking CDU members on Monday evening, the most pressing question was how the conservatives should deal with the AfD, for which it has lost millions of voters, and with growing recognition, which has kept getting out of hand.

At the center of the crisis are different opinions on whether the conservatives should exclude the AfD or start a conversation after last week CDU politicians in the eastern Thuringian state disregarded the long-standing party rules and voted with the AfD against the AfD Bodo Ramelow, the popular and respected prime minister of the Left Party.

Michael Grosse-Brömer, the first secretary of the CDU parliamentary group, wanted to dispel fears that the party would tend either to the left or the right to the AfD. “There is no wobble left or right,” he said, arguing that the party has good reason to refuse to work with either party, both of which are home to members under the supervision of the domestic secret service for extremist activities ,

“Germany is neither well served by a socialist swarm nor by right-wing extremists like Björn Höcke,” he said, referring to the AfD leader in Thuringia.

The Schleswig-Holstein CDU Prime Minister Daniel Günther had previously said that the left was “not as bad” as the AfD. This claim was emphatically rejected by Paul Ziemiak, the CDU general secretary.

A poll among German voters showed that almost half – 48% – believed that it was inevitable that the AfD, which was already represented in all 16 states and represented the main opposition in the Bundestag, against 29% within the next decade. will join the government. Who thought that was unlikely? Fifty-nine percent said they did not want to see the AfD in a federal government, while 19% believed the idea to be acceptable, while 26% considered participating in a regional government acceptable.

Former CDU Prime Minister of Saxony-Anhalt, Wolfgang Böhmer, warned his party in the debate against ignoring right-wing populists.

“The AfD has won the support of an astonishingly large number of voters … If my CDU continues to ignore them, they will be forced into the role of the victim,” said the 84-year-old to the newspaper group’s editorial network. “We cannot afford to give the impression that the democratic parties are offended because they are not winning the votes,” he said.

Many, both in the CDU and beyond, consider the so-called Union of Values ​​to be a right-wing conservative group within the party that is responsible for their current crisis. The group, which has an estimated 4,000 members, was opposed to Merkel’s centrist course, particularly her decision to admit hundreds of thousands of refugees to Germany in 2015. Unlike the rest of the party, it has not ruled out cooperation with the federal government AfD. Leading members of the CDU have called for the exclusion of values ​​union members from the party.

Alexander Mitsch, chairman of WertUnion, described the group as “indispensable” for the CDU. “Without us, the party would have no chance of winning voters,” he told the SWR.