WASHINGTON – The number of suicides in active service in the Air Force rose last year to its highest level in at least three decades, although the number of other military services has stabilized or decreased, according to official data and unpublished preliminary data.

The reasons for the increase in the Air Force are not fully understood, as all military departments have spent years trying to address a problem that appears to be defying the solution and which is associated with an increase in suicide among the U.S. civilian population.

According to preliminary figures, the Luftwaffe had 84 suicides among its active members last year, compared to 60 in the previous year. The jump came after five years of relative stability, with the service’s total annual numbers fluctuating between 60 and 64. The official figures will be released later this year and may differ slightly from the preliminary data.

Air Force officials who confirmed the total of 2019 said they hadn’t known a higher number in recent years. Data and studies previously published by the Pentagon and the Air Force show that 64 suicides in 2015 were the highest for the Air Force in this century. According to an Air Force study from 2009, an average of 42 suicides were committed annually between 1990 and 2004, but 62 were never exceeded.

“Suicide is a difficult national problem with no easily identifiable solutions and is drawing the full attention of the leadership,” said Lt. Gen. Brian Kelly, the Air Force’s chief of staff for labor, personnel and services, in a statement. He said the Air Force is focused on immediate, medium-term, and long-term solutions to a problem that the entire military is facing.

Suicide risk factors are often viewed as stress related to use in combat areas in Iraq and Afghanistan. However, a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in 2013 concluded that combat experience and other operational factors were not associated with an increased risk of suicide, based on an assessment of current and former military personnel over a seven-year period. Instead, the results of the study indicated numerous other factors, including male affiliation, heavy alcohol consumption or excess, and bipolar disorder.

Although only the Air Force saw a significant increase in the past year, all services have had to deal with higher suicides since about 2005-2006, which coincided with a cycle of exceptionally stressful operations by the Army and Marine Corps in Iraq. The Pentagon encourages service members and veterans who need help to contact the Military Crisis Line.

In the Navy, active suicides increased by four to 72 in the past year and ten to 47 in the Marine Corps. All figures for 2019 contain confirmed and suspected suicides and need to be revised due to further medical examinations. It’s not uncommon for a service’s total to be revised up or down after another review, but all changes are minor.

The army declined to disclose its preliminary total for 2019, but the Associated Press found that it had changed little compared to the previous year [139]. The army is usually the highest in the military, as it is by far the largest service with around 480,000 active soldiers this year, compared to around 332,000 in the air force.

The Air Force pioneered a suicide prevention program that was believed to be effective in the mid-1990s, and at various times since the United States was involved in fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan, the other services saw a worrying increase in their suicide numbers. The Marine Corps, for example, saw an increase from 37 to 57 between 2016 and 2018.

Maj. Craig W. Thomas, a spokesman for the Marine Corps, said the Marines wanted to make further progress after registering 10 fewer suicides in active service last year. He said unit leaders are encouraged to speak openly to their marines about stress, mental well-being, and suicide.

“If leaders and mental health programs and resources recognize that” everyone is struggling with life, trauma, shame, guilt, and uncertainty, “it helps make the request for support more acceptable,” said Thomas.

Last year, the Air Force raised concerns about the number of suicides rising. Last summer, General David Goldfein, Air Force chief of staff, ordered a “tactical rescue break” to encourage an open discussion within the service about suicide prevention. In a letter dated July 31, he wrote: “Hopeful to hopeless. What’s happening? It is our job to find out. “

The answers are difficult to find, but the Air Force says the Goldfein break has taken an initiative to promote the networking of airmen.

The military, whose population is generally younger and more productive than the general population of America, is quick to note that suicide is a problem throughout society. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the country’s suicide rate increased from 1999 to 2017 for both men and women, with a larger percentage increase after 2006.

