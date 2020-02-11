The Affair Season 5 Teaser: Noah is furious about Helen - Watch

Advertisement

Noah really wants to see Helen’s forgiveness in the first teaser trailer for The Affair Season 5.

The final season of the Showtime drama will begin on Sunday August 25th (at 9 / 8c) and will discover the characters “who come up with phrases when they decide that they are actually changing their future” For Noah, this means that he has realized that he threw away his marriage to Helen to be with Alison.

“I would do something, something to undo what happened,” he says. But it is certainly too late for Helen. she doesn’t owe him anything. Then we see a Vary Rover crash into a truck again – and although we don’t know who’s behind the wheel, Helen and not Noah runs away to see what happened.

The new sequence “Common Anna Paquin” is missing from the footage just released. The True Blood vet will play the adult model of Cole and Alison’s daughter Joanie in a future plot. (As previously reported, neither Ruth Wilson nor Joshua Jackson will return for season 5.)

In addition to The Affair, the showtime summertime features the Kevin Bacon crime drama “Metropolis on a Hill”, the mini-series “The Loudest Voice” by Russell Crowe and the comedy “Kirsten Dunst On Changing in a God” in Central Florida.

