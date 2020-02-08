The affair: Anna Paquin makes her debut in the Final Season Trailer - Watch

Advertisement

The ultimate season of the affair is getting closer, but it doesn’t seem that there are many happy deals in retail.

Showtime released a full-length trailer for season five on Tuesday, which guarantees that “the beginning of a chapter will bring a brand new start” – regardless of the fact that these characters have a lot of emotional luggage to unpack in the meantime.

Much of the trailer (which you can see above) is on Noah, who is trying to make amends for her previous mistakes with Helen and his children. “You got out of our lives and left me alone with 4 teenagers,” Helen recalls her ex, who is forced to be a little thoughtful when his novel Descent is turned into a film.

The teaser also contains the main material from Anna Paquin, who will appear in a future plot as an adult model of Joanie, Cole and Alison’s daughter.

“I’ve tried my whole life to be Alison’s other because I’m so nervous that I’ll end up just like her,” admits Joanie in the video. (And he or she hasn’t received full confirmation there, especially if another character calls it “so f – king damaged”.)

As previously reported, neither Ruth Wilson nor Joshua Jackson will return to The Affair’s final season. The 11 episode sendoff begins on Sunday, August 25 at 9 / 8c.

