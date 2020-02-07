The accused 16-year-old STEM School shooter pleads guilty

Advertisement

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. – Alec McKinney wiped his eyes and cried when he left the courtroom on Friday afternoon after pleading guilty to having committed 17 shootings at the STEM School Highlands Ranch where a student, Kendrick Castillo, was dead.

“I was shocked, pleased. I mean, this is the way to healing for my wife and me, ”said John Castillo, Kendrick Castillo’s father, after learning about the admission of guilt. “At the end of the day, no matter what happens in the courtroom, the results will always be the same.”

Some of McKinney’s original allegations were either dismissed or amended, and at least one count against him was added before pleading guilty.

The plea included convictions for first degree murder, conspiracy for first degree murder after deliberation and attempted murder after deliberation.

District Attorney George Brauchler said he was satisfied with the trial.

“We are approaching justice here,” said Brauchler. “We are approaching a closure for something that can never really be closed.”

McKinney, 16, is accused of filming in May 2019 with 19-year-old Devon Erickson.

In addition to the death of Kendrick Castillo, eight people were injured in the shootout.

McKinney’s sentence is scheduled for May 18 at 9:00 a.m.

“Due to the law changes in Colorado in 2016 by the state legislature, the mandatory minimum sentence for 16-year-old McKinney is life with parole after 40 years minus the time earned. The maximum penalty under the Defense Agreement is life with opportunity parole after 40 years minus time earned plus 407 ½ years in the correction department, “said the 18th law firm in a statement.

