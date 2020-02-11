Advertisement

The idea of ​​playing football as a professional had been a distant dream for Ezzeldin Bahader for decades – until he enrolled at the age of 75 as the oldest player in the Egyptian Football Association.

Bahader, father of four children and grandfather of six children, started playing football on the streets of Cairo at the age of six. As an adult, he was consumed by his work as a civil engineer and later as an agricultural specialist, not to mention years of smoking.

Despite continuing to play as an amateur, he gave up his dream of becoming a professional striker. He lived in Kuwait for 15 years and now lives in Rehab City, a residential complex in the suburbs of New Cairo.

Advertisement

But almost seven decades after his first soccer game, Bahader revived his dream and applied to join clubs. Finally, he was inducted into October 6, a club that plays in Egypt’s third division.

He is now training with the club and at home with a personal trainer to regain his fitness.

In order to be recognized as the oldest professional player in the world, Bahader has to play two 90-minute games, a task he is training for and he wants to complete in March. A representative from Guinness World Records will take part in the second game to evaluate his claim, Bahader said.

Although Bahader’s age initially seemed challenging, his personal trainer Mahmoud Refaat said his motivation had proven to be stronger.

The Guinness World Record for the oldest professional footballer is currently held by Israeli Isaak Hayik, who scored in April last year for Israeli 73-year-old Ironi Or Yehuda.