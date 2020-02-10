The 73-year-old woman is the first to recover from a coronavirus infection in the UAE

Advertisement

DUBAI, UAE – The Ministry of Health and Prevention of the United Arab Emirates (MoHAP) announced on Sunday afternoon, February 9, that a woman from China who was recently hospitalized after being confirmed to be with the new corona virus has recovered.

Advertisement

According to MoHAP, Liu Yujia has “fully recovered and can continue to live normally”.

It could not be immediately confirmed whether Liu was part of the family of four – a mother, a father, a 9-year-old girl and a grandmother – from Wuhan during the holidays in the United Arab Emirates. They were confirmed at the end of January that everyone had the virus.

The family was the first case of confirmed novel coronavirus infection in 2019 in the UAE. The second, involving a man who had also traveled from Wuhan, was announced by the government on the evening of February 1. On the morning of February 8, the 3rd and 4th, in which a Filipino and another Chinese citizen were involved, were announced.

With the recovery of 73-year-old Liu, a total of 6 nCoV cases were registered in 2019 in the UAE.

In the meantime, the State Emirates News Agency (ENA) accompanied the Chinese Consul General Li Xuhang and the Deputy State Secretary for Health Centers and Clinics at MoHAP, Dr. Hussein Al Rand, who visited the grandmother and congratulated her on her full recovery.

The Chinese citizen thanked and thanked the UAE for the great care and medical care that she received.

Liu said she is grateful for the care that UAE health officials have also given to family members who have also tested positive for the new coronavirus.

“I would like to thank the Chinese Consul General and the representative of the UAE Ministry of Health for visiting,” she added.

Consul General Zuhang told ENA that “the UAE leadership, government and people have demonstrated the true importance of solidarity with the People’s Republic of China in dealing with this recent outbreak.”

The results of the 2019 nCoV detection test performed on the patient “turned out to be negative for the new coronavirus. She is now in good health and fully recovered,” he said.

Dr. Al Rand said the other patients diagnosed with nCoV 2019 disease “are receiving adequate health care according to World Health Organization standards, with each case being monitored until a full recovery is achieved.”

“This Chinese case raises hopes that other cases discovered in the UAE can be fully recovered,” he said. – Rappler.com