The 49-year-old Navy veteran is hoping for a shot at the Tokyo Olympics

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – It’s not a question you would ask many when you first met them: “How old are you?” For Karlton Meadows, age is just a number, but it’s also what makes his story unique.

At 49, he is training in the hope of being able to take part in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. His story doesn’t end there. Meadows is a veteran who has served in the Navy for 20 years.

“The Navy was an opportunity for semi-annual pseudo-Olympic competitions,” joked Meadows, but admitted that it was a tough road. “There were ups and downs that made me stronger.”

When he retired, he got to work and headed straight for the track at the University of Tampa. During his studies, Meadows appeared alongside runners of his half-age on the course team.

In 2016, he was unable to qualify for the Olympic Games in Rio.

“It was a low point for me,” said Meadows.

With another 800-meter race on his calendar, Meadows decided not to give up yet. At the USA Outdoor Track Championships, he took home a medal in his age group and continued to pursue his dream.

At that time he also learned that he was running on injured feet.

“I went to the podiatrist after the race for the silver medal and he asked me:” Do you find that you have breaks on both feet? “Meadows said laughing.

Meadows has since recovered. Now he has a new trainer and is training almost daily with the hope of making it to the 2020 Olympics.

“I think it takes a dream first. You have to have a burning dream and then find the resources. It took me 18 years to complete a four-year course, but I didn’t give up, ”he said.

Meadows will find out if he qualifies on February 28.

