The 3.9 magnitude earthquake northeast of Barstow is felt across Southern California - Whittier Daily News

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake near Barstow was recorded in many areas of Southern California on Saturday, February 8.

The quake occurred at 11:34 a.m., 13 miles northeast of Barstow.

The USGS received online reports of the quake from, among others, Barstow, Palmdale, Highland, Riverside, Perris, Indio, Mission Viejo, Los Angeles, Long Beach and Santa Clarita.

An earthquake of this magnitude can do little damage.

3.9 mag – 22km NNE from Barstow, CA @ 11:34 am on 02/08/20 https://t.co/8Iaeh4PVwP pic.twitter.com/f0n8BEqeqd

– CA Earthquake Bot (@quakebot_ca), February 8, 2020

Early on Saturday at 10:57 a.m. a 2.8 magnitude quake arrived 16 miles south of Trona. According to reports to the USGS, the quake was also felt in Ridgecrest. The area on the border between San Bernardino and Kern was hit by two earthquakes last July.