The 2020 recruitment class in Alabama is under great pressure to bring Crimson Tide back to number 1

Perhaps the only thing that approximates the dominance of Alabama on the field after the takeover of Nick Saban in 2007 is the success on the recruitment route.

That has been the basis of what can be considered the greatest dynasty in the history of sport. Just like the success of the Crimson Tide on the field, it is being tested more than ever.

That puts even more pressure on the recruitment class 2020, which should finish second in second place behind Georgia in the Composite Team ranking of 247Sports after the National Signing Day on Wednesday.

For the second time in three years, Alabama is not coming from a national championship. For the second time in three years, Alabama is not coming from a SEC championship. For the second time in three years, Alabama does not have the number 1 recruitment class. None of this should be considered as a reason to believe that the dynasty is over, but the Crimson Tide has more competition than ever before on and off the pitch.

It is also important to keep in the right perspective how dominant the Crimson Tide has been on the recruitment path in the last decade. Look at the best No. 1 classes since 2010. Sporting News ranked the 2002 class of Texas – the one with Vince Young – No. 1 in general. The next five on the list are the number 1 classes of Alabama from 2012-16. The 2011 class also achieved the top 10, and we have not yet rated the 2016 or 2017 classes because there are still players on the current roster.

It is safe to say that there will never be another recruitment run in the history of sport – and that it is almost as impressive as the five national championships and five College Football Playoff appearances that Saban collected during compilation of a FBS best 157-23 during his time in Tuscaloosa.

That is now being challenged openly. The Crimson Tide lost an average of 46 points per game to Clemson, LSU and Auburn in the last two seasons, preventing Saban Bear Bryant from passing for the most national championships of all time. Alabama enters 2020 and comes from the first season where it did not reach the College Football Playoff.

Georgia also had the best recruitment class for the second time in three years, coinciding with the arrival of the early college football signing period. Alabama finished number 2, but it is getting closer to the rest of the weight class of the national championship that includes Clemson, Ohio State and LSU. Those are now the peers of the Crimson Tide. There is no clear separation anymore of the type “Alabama and all others”.

That’s what puts pressure on this class in the next three years – especially knowing that Saban will be 69 on Halloween.

Perhaps no player who feels crowded will have more than five star quarterback Bryce Young, the number 2 overall player in the 2020 class. He is expected to run at the starting task and continue where Tua Tagovailoa stopped. Said Saban of Tagovailoa: “He has probably had more impact on our program than any other player we have ever had.” That is the standard Young faces for the next three seasons.

It is also on five-star linebacker Drew Sanders and five-star defensive tips Will Anderson and Chris Braswell to restore a defense that was set on fire by Clemson, LSU and Auburn. Alabama allowed 18.6 points per game last season – the highest figure since 22.0 points per game in the first season of Saban in 2007.

It’s about running backs Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams to learn from Najee Harris and become the next great backfield tag team for the Crimson Tide. Remember when Alabama had two 1,000-yard rushers in Eddie Lacy and T.J. Yeldon in 2012? That fact was unstoppable.

And it’s up to Saban to turn this class into a national championship material and get the number 1 class for 2021. Ohio State and Clemson – which will be number 1 and number 2 in most polls of the preseason for 2020 – are already on the way to big head starts.

The longer Alabama goes without meeting his own lofty standards on the field, the more pressure each new batch of recruits will get. Every time the Crimson Tide does not, the dynasty gets fiercer.

It is over? No not yet. However, the fact that we ask the question suggests that this dynasty may not be as impressive as it used to be.

