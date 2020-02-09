The 2020 Best Actress nominations sorted by the degree I want them to step on me

Advertisement

Design by Yousra AttiaGetty Images

The 2020 Oscars are coming, which means it’s time for me to include every woman nominated for the best actress in the rankings. Not based on talent or likelihood of winning, but how much I want them to step on me.

It may sound like I’m restrictive, but you’re wrong: I’m not asking these savvy and revered women to stick their well-groomed fingers in a mani-cam. This is not an assessment of physical appearance or the ability to wear clothes. This is about energy; It’s about feeling inspired by the power these women exude. It’s also about lesbians and being physically crushed by this power. I want to be entered, and who could do better than the brilliant women who were nominated for the best actress?

Let’s face it, the academy’s nomination system is biased and arbitrary. Let me honor these women based on my own system of bias and thirst, since nothing matters and we will all soon die in the climate apocalypse. Here’s what they are judged by:

Lesbian energy. Are any of these women strange? Not clear. But are these women canonically strange? Naturally. If you can radiate a presence that says, “I will kiss you gently and then floss your broken toilet like some kind of Butch Macgyver.” Then you have my attention. Lesbian energy is ranked at the highest index. Caution. Is the actress threatening? I want to feel deeply scared when a woman is present. Does their performance or behavior inspire fear in real life? These are the questions we have to ask ourselves. Sympathy. Not as misogynistic as men judge politicians like Elizabeth Warren or Hillary Clinton. I don’t like having a beer with my candidate. But do I want to spend the night with her, braiding her hair and ultimately having a complex, limitless friendship with her? These are the qualifications I’m interested in.

Let’s start.

Scarlett Johansson

Leon Bennett, Getty Images

I mean, look. We all wanted Scarlett Johansson to step on us when we were young. After seeing Vicky Cristina Barcelona, ​​we all wanted to engage in a polyamorous relationship with her. We had all of our cars hotboxed and went to Lucy at full speed in 2014 (we literally all did). But the times have changed. Ms. Johansson is problematic. She has an appointment with Colin Jost. It is a walking meme, and memes are not hot or threatening. I can’t braid a man’s hair. I don’t want Johansson to step on me, nor can I speak to the role she’s nominated for since I haven’t seen Jojo Rabbit because I don’t care about stories about men: /

Cynthia Erivo

Barcroft MediaGetty Images

You know what? I’m not going to be that white woman who says sheer nonsense about wanting to be entered by the actress nominated to literally play Harriet Tubman. I will not do it. Erivo is the only person of the color that has been nominated in the 20 Oscars slot machines available this year. That said, it would be absolutely disrespectful to rate Erivo lower than Scarlett Johansson, and I think Erivo is absolutely fantastic. I am also very interested in her alleged lesbian affair with Lena Waithe, who has just separated from her wife and is (supposedly) already with Ms. Erivo. Keep in mind that lesbian energy is highly indexed in this arbitrary system, but somehow less biased than the Oscars system. So here we are.

Note: I have not seen Harriet.

Saoirse Ronan

Dan MacMedanGetty Images

Please note that Saoirse Ronan can be seen alongside Kate Winslet in the upcoming film Ammonite, in which the 25-year-old is romantically involved with the 44-year-old. We have to stand. In these difficult times, when World War III is imminent and a pandemic threatens to exterminate humanity, there are only films with differences in the age of lesbians. Thats all we have. Ronan is nominated for her role in Little Women this year, which I haven’t seen, but I think Greta Gerwig got caught in the directorial category. Ronan is unlikely to win this year, but frankly, of these five women, Ronan is the one I most want to sleep with and braid my hair over night.

Renée Zellweger

Axelle / Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

A few months ago, in Los Angeles, I left a toilet in a restaurant and without seeing where I wanted to go, I almost mowed down Renée Zellweger with the brute force of a woman who was desperate to return to her table with no eye contact someone. Zellweger said “Sorry” very sweetly and barely audibly, even though I was clearly wrong, and I realized: Oh, she’s one of us. Zellweger is an Oscar-winning actress with an illustrious career spanning three decades, and she is still just a woman who apologizes too much, which is important to me. Zellweger fits exactly into the category of lesbian energy because it is tender. This year she played Judy Garland in the highly acclaimed biography “Judy” and this site predicts that she will win her category. So, a victorious girl who is also soft and sweet IRL ranks high.

Note: I have not seen Judy.

Charlize Theron

John LamparskiGetty Images

It’s very simple: I saw this film. Charlize Theron is nominated for her role in Bombshell, in which she does the remarkable job of getting me to be kicked by Megyn Kelly. It’s not easy to feel sexually attracted to a cruel, conservative woman, even if it’s a fictional version. Theron’s co-star Nicole Kidman could not prevail in her role as Gretchen Carlson. Cate Blanchett will likely make it into her upcoming role as Phyllis Schlafly in Mrs. America. Nevertheless, this was an exceptional achievement from Theron. However, as we know, these rankings are not based on performance. Theron just checks all of my boxes. Does she exude rude lesbian vibrations (especially with her new haircut)? Yes. Does it encapsulate the literal nature of a threat? Absolutely. And finally I want to braid her hair? No way. I’m so scared of Charlize Theron’s idea that I NEVER want to look her in the eye. And that is the energy that will win this groundless competition. Step on me, Charlize !!!

Jill Gutowitz

Jill Gutowitz is a writer and humorist living in Los Angeles.