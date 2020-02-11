The $ 2,010 Louis Vuitton Hoodie with flowers Well-known athletes cannot stop wearing

Advertisement

Every so often a garment arrives like a lunar eclipse: we all gather to stare, obscuring our ability to concentrate on something else. Do you remember those Balmain Moto jeans? Or the Saint Laurent teddy varsity jacket? Or the Givenchy rottweiler T-shirts? (Oh, to be young and so enchanted by the expression “raised streetwear”!) These were items that are so cool, that they must have it that celebrities instructed their stylist to pick them up in every possible way, even if they knew for sure that their peers had exactly the same conversation with their stylists.

Trends come and go, but it is forever. And in 2020, that item is the just-released $ 2,010 Louis Vuitton hoodie that appeared in the Virgil Abloh spring / summer 2020 show last summer. The turquoise hoodie with an off-kilter pink sleeve has more elaborate flower bouquets than your local store on the corner. It will certainly cause your pollen allergy. It challenges the idea that flowers before spring are not groundbreaking.

Victor Boyko

And celebrities – especially athletes – notice it. In just the last few weeks, the hoodie was worn by Odell Beckham Jr., now retired Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia, unofficial Super Bowl MVP second Damien Williams, and lonely remaining Waiters Island resident … ..Dion Waiters. Beckham and Sabathia even wore the hoodie to the same afterparty of the Super Bowl – great horror!

Odell Beckham Jr. attends Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Loews Miami Beach Hotel

Tasos Katopodis

CC Sabathia participates in Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Loews Miami Beach Hotel

Tasos Katopodis

The hoodie comes from the spring / summer 2020 collection of Vuitton – the one with giant beekeeper hats, Midsommar-style accessories that bloom with flowers, airy pastel-colored jacket and pants sets, and even fashion kites printed with the Louis Vuitton monogram . All pieces were part of the larger ‘gardening’ theme of the collection. The popularity of the hoodie can come from the way the theme of the collection comes together in one item, but does not require like Beckham and Sabathia to drag a kite over the after-party circuit. A simpler answer waves back to the love of famous people for all things Abloh, especially something that wears as easily as a floral hoodie.

Dion Waiters wears the hoodie for a game against the Los Angeles Clippers

Andrew D. Bernstein

Kansas City Chiefs run Damien Williams back on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

RB / Bauer-Griffin

Streetwear may be dead, or on the deathbed, according to Abloh. The fact that this piece can claim more famous athletes than Drake’s rolodex is proof that weaning high-fashion hoodies and getting them in oversized pastel suits is still a work in progress.

