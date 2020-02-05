The 20-year anniversary edition of The White Stripes '' De Stijl '' contains previously unpublished recordings

Advertisement

White Stripes ‘second album, De Stijl, is being reissued by Third Man Records’ vault package series to mark its 20th anniversary. The anniversary package is delivered in a hardcover box and contains an archive book and two LPs with previously unpublished and difficult to find recordings from this era of the white stripes.

This unpublished material includes a collection of boombox demos that Jack White recorded of some songs that would appear on De Stijl and others that were written at the same time. a cover of “You’re right, I’m wrong” and an early version of her cover of the song by Burt Bacharach / Hal David “I just don’t know what to do with me” that would appear later Elefant; plus a recording of a 2000-01 Detroit New Years Eve show in which the band played covers from AC / DC and Velvet Underground.

The anniversary edition of De Stijl also includes a DVD with a video of two shows from the tour and the above-mentioned archive booklet with photos, flyers and much more.

To receive the Anniversary Package, you must sign up for Third Man Records’ Vault subscription by midnight CST by April 30th. More details can be found here.