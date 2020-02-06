Advertisement

After the 20-year nostalgia cycle, we should enter the early phases of an aughts revival. The 1975s make their contribution. Earlier this week singer Matty Healy made his debut with a song called “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America”. Today the band shared a video with OC signifiers for their latest Notes On A Conditional Form single “Me & You Together Song”. “

The clip shot by Bedroom begins with a recording of a slim jewel case that contains a white CD-R with the song title handwritten in Sharpie. This artifact is very similar to the type of mix CD that many of us shared with our crush at the time. Many of the fashion choices made here date back to the presidency of George W. Bush. According to the love film theme of the song, there are also some make-up sessions in the video, probably between couples who got to know each other on MySpace. It could almost be a scene from Looking For Alaska!

Look below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NF47oaT6qzc [/ embed]

There is information about a conditional form 4/24 at Dirty Hit / Interscope.