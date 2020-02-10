The 16 best hair and makeup looks at the Oscars 2020

Photo by Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
It’s not just about costumes and dresses.
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
The Oscars have officially started, after a red carpet dotted with stars. And while the first gongs are awarded, we take a few minutes to zoom in on some of the most stunning hair and makeup looks of the night.
Here are the looks we loved tonight:
Penelope cruz
Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Glowing skin, a twinkling eye, a dull lip – there’s nothing to dislike about it.
Saoirse Ronan
Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
I feel everything about it, from the bangs to the subtle film and the tiny hair accessory.
Cynthia Erivo
Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images
One word: CILS. Five other words: in everything that’s going on here.
Margot Robbie
Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Yet another masterpiece from Pati Dubroff’s red carpet.
Sandra Oh
Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
I need to know which highlighter it is ASAP.
Florence Pugh
Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Really feel this knot / braid situation. Makeup is also A +.
Janelle Monae
Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Oh OK Janelle, I just passed by with that fiery look. Also, the next time someone tells you that you carry too many sparks, show it to them.
Chrissy metz
Photo by Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
Live for these mermaid waves on Chrissy. I also love that her lip matches her dress perfectly.
Billie eilish
Photo by Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
The mani is obviously stellar, but the color of the cheeks / lips and the internal reflection of Billie are also worth noting.
Minday Kaling
Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
A classic smokey eye and a side part are always a red carpet winner and Mindy Kaling does it perfectly.
Laura Dern
Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Look radiant in a dictionary and this photo of Laura Dern will appear.
Caitriona Balfe
Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
I would wear this look at work, at brunch, at the grocery store, literally everywhere. I love her so much.
America ferrera
Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
It is really beautiful. She looks flawless.
Regina King
Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Honestly, does Regina never seem hung on a red carpet? Answer: no.
Scarlett Johansson
Photo by ROBYN BECK / AFP via Getty Images
I loved the dress, I love makeup even more. Deposit under “Date night beauty inspo”.
Zazie Beetz
Photo by ROBYN BECK / AFP via Getty Images
This half-high, half-low look is of all kinds excellent. The smoky eye is also a beauty.
icon-facebook
icon-twitter