The 16 best hair and makeup looks at the Oscars 2020

It’s not just about costumes and dresses.

The Oscars have officially started, after a red carpet dotted with stars. And while the first gongs are awarded, we take a few minutes to zoom in on some of the most stunning hair and makeup looks of the night.

Here are the looks we loved tonight:

Penelope cruz

Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Glowing skin, a twinkling eye, a dull lip – there’s nothing to dislike about it.

Saoirse Ronan

Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

I feel everything about it, from the bangs to the subtle film and the tiny hair accessory.

Cynthia Erivo

Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images

One word: CILS. Five other words: in everything that’s going on here.

Margot Robbie

Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Yet another masterpiece from Pati Dubroff’s red carpet.

Sandra Oh

Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

I need to know which highlighter it is ASAP.

Florence Pugh

Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Really feel this knot / braid situation. Makeup is also A +.

Janelle Monae

Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Oh OK Janelle, I just passed by with that fiery look. Also, the next time someone tells you that you carry too many sparks, show it to them.

Chrissy metz

Photo by Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Live for these mermaid waves on Chrissy. I also love that her lip matches her dress perfectly.

Billie eilish

Photo by Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

The mani is obviously stellar, but the color of the cheeks / lips and the internal reflection of Billie are also worth noting.

Minday Kaling

Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

A classic smokey eye and a side part are always a red carpet winner and Mindy Kaling does it perfectly.

Laura Dern

Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Look radiant in a dictionary and this photo of Laura Dern will appear.

Caitriona Balfe

Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

I would wear this look at work, at brunch, at the grocery store, literally everywhere. I love her so much.

America ferrera

Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

It is really beautiful. She looks flawless.

Regina King

Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Honestly, does Regina never seem hung on a red carpet? Answer: no.

Scarlett Johansson

Photo by ROBYN BECK / AFP via Getty Images

I loved the dress, I love makeup even more. Deposit under “Date night beauty inspo”.

Zazie Beetz

Photo by ROBYN BECK / AFP via Getty Images

This half-high, half-low look is of all kinds excellent. The smoky eye is also a beauty.

