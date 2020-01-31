Advertisement

Taylor Armstrong, the unique permanent member of RHOBH, is such a proud mother! She shared a candy with her teenage daughter, who appears to be so different from when she started filming the present.

Impressive! Almost 10 years have passed Taylor ArmstrongThe 48-year-old adorned our screens for The Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills and her younger daughter for the first time kennedy MUCH grew up on this point! Taylor’s 13-year-old mini-me, who turns 14 in February 2020, had the impression that she was celebrating her birthday on social media when Taylor posted a stunning picture of her daughter on Twitter and apparently Kennedy appears to be, and most likely, they are much older than their followers. “She’s a huge woman now,” Taylor wrote. “#RHOBH birthday – the most beautiful birthday party ever! My dear Kennedy. “The candy intake confirmed that the blonde teenager had grown up and was posing in front of a Christmas tree with a good friend. She clearly captures the look and fashion sense of her mother, weighs a white t-shirt and a classy, ​​child-pink fur coat along with her long blonde strands that are swept behind her shoulders. She combined the outfit with minimalist jewelry, along with a complicated gold star chain and matching star earrings, with pure make-up and shiny pink lips.

The native Kansaser also posted a relapse photo of herself with a really younger Kennedy. The selfie shows the duo of mother and daughter pausing while filming The Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills peak season. “Kennedy was a child,” she labeled the tweet, and took her 559,000 followers on a stroll through the reminiscence trail. Though she left the present after three seasons, Taylor has remained a fan favorite – and her loyal followers liked the photos that show little Kennedy’s change over the years. Taylor replied under the sweets she received in the picture. “Thank you – she’s my world,” she thanked one fan. “She’s [Kennedy’s] manager,” Taylor replied to another. She also admitted how quickly the past decade had passed. When a Twitter person wrote: “Oh, how was that before?!? She is beautiful, “replied Taylor,” honey, I hear you! “

Kennedy’s last appearance at RHOBH was the third season and grew up as a highlight. Her father Russell ArmstrongTaylor, an investor who was married to mother Taylor, committed suicide in 2011. Taylor filed for divorce from Russell on July 15, 2011, citing physical and verbal abuse – he died the next month. Regardless of her trauma, Taylor taught a lawyer Laura water in her podcast, Divorce Sucks !, she tries to keep his memory alive for the benefit of her younger daughter. “My psychiatrist had stated that she should continue to hand over her father to her so that she would not assume that people would simply disappear,” she instructed Laura in March 2019, or she said, “No. NO. “She waited a minute and then said,” Why should you miss a boy who yelled at you regularly? The Truth Star then said, “Thank God, she was sitting behind me, tears streaming down my face and I just felt like I was doing a bigger job of defending her. “

Taylor remarried in 2014 and tied the knot with her second husband, lawyer John Bluher. The former news star also wrote an e-book entitled Hiding from Actuality: My Story of Love, Loss and Discovering the Braveness Inside. Taylor has clearly done an incredible job of driving Kennedy up, and we’re delighted that the mother-daughter duo is doing so well!