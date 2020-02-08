The 100 Sneak Peek: Will Bellamy Risk Everything To Save Clarke From Josephine?

Advertisement

The 100 return on Tuesday with a brand new episode (The CW, 9 / 8c) in which Josephine Bellamy asks a very loaded question: “Is Clarke really the price of it?”

Her dramatic investigation comes as Bellamy pulls her through the forest toward the Youngsters of Gabriel, a determined mission she believes will doom all. “Don’t you understand? They’re killing all three of us – so as not to point out the rest of your buddies if my father finds out,” Josephine tells him in TVLine’s unique look at the episode.

As Josephine explains, the moment they find out who she really is, the Youngsters of Gabriel will behead her as much as possible, which – especially due to my admittedly limited understanding of human anatomy – could lead to her and Clarke’s rapid death ,

What we can expect in the remaining episodes of season six, Richard Harmon recently told TVLine: “In the first half of the season we got involved in chaos, and in the second half you can rely on what you can rely on is the best if you always count on The 100: total and total chaos.

Click PLAY in the video above for a unique first look at Tuesday’s episode leave a comment along with your ideas for Season 6 below.