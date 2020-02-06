The 100 Sneak Peek: Which Beloved Character Will Die Soon?

Advertisement

Nobody is really “protected” on The 100, but in this clip from Tuesday’s episode (The CW, 9 / 8c) we are worried about some of our favorites, as early as never before.

“You actually bristled,” says Raven Murphy in TVLine’s unique look, of which he’s already painful in consciousness. “Look, I know you’re afraid to die. Everyone seems to be. However, if you want to stay away from hell, the answer is not immortality, but morality.”

That fleeting second of tender optimism is quickly lifted when another familiar face appears – a Madi says she should have killed when she had the prospect. (Gosh, can’t we all just keep up?)

Regarding what the rest of this episode has in store for us in retail, the official summary intentionally feels vague: “Russell seeks justice. In the meantime, Gabriel should be a tough alternative. Finally, the Blake siblings come together again. “(Okay, the last one is definitely overdue.)

There are only a few episodes left in the sixth season of the 100s, in which Zeke and Kane have already cost their lives – and the latter counts twice because his physique and thoughts caused the death of two specific people – so let’s just hit all of them Thumbs up and our candles lit.

