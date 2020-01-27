Advertisement

London has lost its coveted position as a world leader

Financial center among other things due to the uncertainty about Brexit.

The Duff & Phelps survey of leading financial service providers has made New York a leader and significantly upgraded the conventional ranking.

London had to accept a decline of 19 percentage points

A third of executives said they would choose British capital – out of 53

Percent in 2018.

56 percent now say they are New York

the most important financial center in the world – from 42 percent in 2018.

“It is difficult to avoid suspicion that three years of uncertainty since the Brexit vote contributed to the fall of London,” said Monique Melis, global director of regulation and compliance at Duff & Phelps.

“While London was still considered the most important financial center in 2018, the shock waves of the EU negotiations could have made themselves felt.”

Dissolution of the British exit

Ms. Melis, however, suggested that Boris Johnson

Victory victory last month that paved the way for Britain’s exit

from the EU on Friday could give London a boost.

“If this is the main reason for London’s changing destiny, the UK’s withdrawal could flare up,” she added.

JPMorgan Chase

Investment bank JP Morgan Chase announced that it has bought a new building in Paris that can accommodate 450 people as it plans to move out of London after Brexit.

The newcomers will join the 260 employees who already work in the French capital, the bank said in a statement.

“After several government reforms and given the nature of Parisian infrastructure, this is the ideal time to invest and attract more staff,” said Kyril Courboin, managing director of the bank in France.

The move “will allow the bank to continue growing in France, in line with its strategy of continuing to serve its European customers seamlessly from the continent’s capitals, including Frankfurt, Luxembourg and Dublin,” added the statement.

CEO Jamie Dimon said in early 2019 that JPMorgan wanted to move “several hundred” jobs from London to the continent due to the Brexit. The bank already moved a handful of employees at the end of 2018.

