Mourning families prayed in the Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima when the media and the prime minister were criticized for their response to a mass shooting that left 29 people dead.

Relatives gathered in a mortuary where some bodies were returned by the authorities. About 20 people stay in the hospital.

The attack shocked a country in which a villainous soldier shot drivers, pedestrians, and shoppers before continuing to shoot people in a mall.

Dozens of people locked inside barricaded themselves in dark storage rooms and bathrooms when security teams performed an operation that lasted 16 hours.

The police have since accused several Thai news channels of undermining their efforts and accidentally providing information to the shooter by sending live material from the mall.

“He was definitely watching TV,” said Kissana Phathanacharoen, the deputy police spokesman, about the armed Jakrapanth Thomma, who was killed at around 9:00 am on Sunday. “It’s not a theory, it’s a reality.”

“If the local media and Facebook users share what the police have done, they can use it as a source of information themselves,” he said, adding that many channels also shared footage from the scene.

The prime minister, Prayut Chan-ocha, was also criticized after taking selfies and upgrading a lot during a visit to the city on Sunday.

The PM greets the well-wishers. His behavior was considered inappropriate by some. Photo: Gemunu Amarasinghe / AP

He later made a statement clarifying that he had tried to encourage others. “I wanted to offer my moral support … my facial expression may have been misunderstood or made many people uncomfortable,” he said. “I think we’ll survive this nightmare by joining together.”

A traditional Isaan ceremony, organized by the mayor, was to take place on Tuesday. Mental health crisis teams have also been deployed to support those who have lost relatives.

The attack started late Saturday afternoon when the armed man shot at a house in the Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima before moving to a barracks where he killed his commanding officer and stole a weapon treasure.

Then Thomma went downtown and shot a Buddhist temple before attacking people outside and inside the Terminal 21 shopping mall.

A witness, a student, said he was in his mother’s car when she passed the gunman’s vehicle. The attacker got out of the car and shot in the window. I crouched and did nothing until I felt that this car was hitting something. It hit a tree, ”Nachote Chotiklang told the Associated Press.

When the teenager was asked what had happened to his mother, he shook his head. Another man said that she had died.

Officials said Thomma was angry in a land dispute. He had streamed parts of the attack on Facebook live. Facebook removed its page around 11:00 p.m., five hours after it started shooting in the mall.

Phathanacharoen criticized Thai news channels for giving unnecessary importance to the comments posted online by Thomma. The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission announced that it would speak to the media, but it was not clear what penalties the authorities could face. Officials are also in contact with Facebook and other online platforms as part of their operations.

People left flowers and messages of support in front of Terminal 21.

Suda Rianmanee, 55, who runs a bakery, said a local hospital she had visited was full of people. “I went there to give snacks to doctors and nurses,” she said, adding that she donated 130 food packs.

The city was quiet on Sunday, she said, but there was more traffic on Monday than people came to attend.

Rawiwan Chanrit, 30, was in Terminal 21 with her friend when they heard gunshots. A security guard led her to a banquet room on the fifth floor, where a school party was held.

“We all tried to stay away from the door, we were hiding in the curtains,” she said, adding that she kept sending messages to her family. Eventually the police evacuated her. She was told to stay as low as possible.

“When I got to the outdoor parking lot, my friend told me I had to run. So I ran until I met an officer. I was very scared while waiting. I can’t believe what happened. ”

Associated Press and Agence France-Presse contributed to this report