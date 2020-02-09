Thai Mall Gunman 'shot' after killing spree
The shooter kills at least 21 people and injures more before being shot down by the Thai authorities

MALL SHOOTING. The forensic police are preparing to enter Terminal 21 shopping mall, where mass shootings took place on February 9, 2020 in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima. Photo by Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand – The Thai soldier, who killed at least 21 people and holed up in a mall overnight, was “shot” on Sunday morning February 9th.

He was killed “thirty minutes ago” (0200 GMT), the head of the anti-crime department Jirabhob Bhuridej told Agence France-Presse. The health minister and the chief of police confirmed the death of the gunman.

More will follow. – Rappler.com

