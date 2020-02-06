Advertisement

A Texas man accused of intentionally firing at Mexicans in a killing spree that killed 22 people in an El Paso Walmart store last year will be charged with hate crimes later on Thursday.

Patrick Crusius, 21, the alleged shooter, is already facing a murder trial and has pleaded innocent.

The hate crime indictment he is now facing will be announced on Thursday evening by investigators in Texas, a source said who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Crusius was charged with the shooting in August last year and has pleaded not guilty in his main murder trial to a state court. If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

He is accused of driving 11 hours from his hometown Allen near Dallas to El Paso on August 3 and shooting an buyer at the Walmart store with an AK-47 rifle. He surrendered to officers who confronted him outside.

Crusius confessed to his surrender and told the police that he had attacked Mexicans, according to an affidavit by the El Paso police a few days after the shooting. Most of those killed were Latinos.

A manifesto that Crusius is said to have posted online on 8chan, a message board widely used by extremists, called the Walmart attack “a reaction to the Hispanic invasion of Texas”.

More details coming soon …