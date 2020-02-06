Tessa Blanchard responds to Booker T's comments on Impact Title Win

Advertisement

Tessa Blanchard, who won the Impact Wrestling World Title, was controversial due to the controversy surrounding her backstage behavior the previous day.

Booker T commented on Impact’s decision to win Blanchard’s title. He called it the worst decision in pro-wrestling history.

During a recent conference call, Tessa Blanchard was asked what Booker T said about her title win. She repeated her comments, saying that she was only doing what was asked of her. She wasn’t at the booking meeting, so Hard To Kill saw that she won the Impact World title the way she should.

“It is an honor for me to be accepted into the championship. I am under a contract and have done everything that was required of me to do what I could for wrestling fans, which is why … I am under I did everything I could to do the best for the wrestling fans. I always want to do that. I want to compete. I want to do my best for the fans. The why is what comes from another meeting. a meeting that I am not attending and that I’m doing my best to accomplish what I should do. “

Tessa Blanchard really had nothing to say about Booker T’s comments. During this conference call, she also said that she had never used a racist slur in her life.

