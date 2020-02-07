Tesla: Explain Elon Musk's stock market success

Advertisement

Positive fundamental data, a short pressure and day traders contribute to the enormous price movements of the electric vehicle manufacturer.

Depending on who you ask, electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc. is either a Ponzi system or the manufacturer of the future. These conflicting views came to a head last week when Tesla’s market capitalization – the total value of the company’s shares – rose from $ 100 billion in January to a high of $ 175 billion on February 4 and rose again the next day $ 126 billion fell.

The volatile rise in Tesla stock scratched investors’ heads. Does this irrational exuberance prove itself, a visionary company or something else? The possibilities are numerous.

Basics

Tesla posted strong results in January that exceeded expectations and met CEO Elon Musk’s goal of selling more than 360,000 vehicles, largely thanks to its new plant in Shanghai.

The reaction of the market to Tesla’s earnings report reflects the extent to which Musk’s company is a binary bet: either exceeding our wildest expectations or failing spectacularly. The importance of this first-order income – which the company did well last year – is less important than the importance of second-order: Tesla is far less likely to fail. A decent increase in sales and production, which could normally lead to a 10 percent increase in stocks, is compounded by the lower likelihood that inventory will drop to zero.

Short press

A group of top-class hedge fund managers – especially David Einhorn and Jim Chanos – have made a striking bet against Tesla stock. After two positive earnings reports, some Tesla bears had to leave their positions as the losses increased. Steve Eisman (of The Big Short) reported on his short position this week and said in a Bloomberg interview: “If a stock breaks away from the valuation, you just have to go.”

Tesla has one of the highest short interests (the percentage of shares outstanding that have been borrowed for short sale) of any large public company. However, an IHS Markit report suggests that short-term interest in Tesla has declined less than expected in the past few months. Many investors are optimistic if Tesla holds convertible bonds and if the stock performs well, they will hedge their convertible bond positions by selling the stock short. This dampens the effect of “short squeezes”, which forces short sellers out of their positions. As Bloomberg’s Matt Levine explains:

Convertible arbitrageurs tend to sell stocks to hedge their long positions in convertibles, and as the stock goes up, they tend to sell more stocks. Even when short sellers come under pressure, their short positions are replaced by convertible arbitrageurs who sell more stocks short.

Nevertheless, Tesla’s short sale interest rate fell 22 percent as the last time that short sale interest was reported from late November to late January. This week it should have decreased even more and continue to drive the rally.

private investors

CNBC reported that “between February 3-5, more than 22,000 investors bought Tesla’s shares for the first time through the thousand-year-old favorite Silicon Valley stock trading app.” Presumably other day traders who held the stock increased their positions. Tesla critics point to the iconic following of private investors to explain the recent rally. Online forums such as Reddit’s Wall Street Bets Board provide clues that a large number of inexperienced investors have accumulated in the stock, as well as results of automatic search engine populations. While it is difficult to calculate the effects of day traders, their newly discovered interest in the stock is likely a partial driver of Tesla’s performance.

reflexivity

George Soros explained that financial markets tend to be driven by “reflexivity”, where the performance of a security triggers a feedback loop that affects performance. When investors buy a particular stock, high expectations can change the underlying fundamentals and drive the stock up. In the case of Tesla, reflexivity worked in two ways.

First, brokers who sell these options have a short position in the stock in Tesla when they buy call options that allow investors to buy stocks at a certain price, but do not force them to do so. You lose money when the stock price goes up. To offset this risk, these brokers buy the stock – so the demand for options increases the share price as well as the demand for equity from brokers who want to hedge.

As Bloomberg’s Luke Kawa reported on Tuesday:

When a trader buys a call, the trader who sells it usually buys a certain amount of stocks in the underlying to offset his exposure. If stocks continue to rise, dynamic control of this hedge can lead to an increase in purchases.

This reflective dynamic, in which long positions generate more long positions, is also reflected in the analysts’ expectations of the share. As Wall Street analysts improve Tesla’s price target, investors buy more stocks. As can be seen in the following graphic, the share price moved more or less in step with the increased goals of the analysts (via KoyFin):

The wild swings in Tesla’s share price have stunned market observers. The fundamental explanation is probably the most important factor in the recent steps, but cannot explain everything. The Tesla share price is as volatile as the future is uncertain. While the company continues to take risk, the cumulative effect of two profitable quarters and a number of positive headlines is a decrease in the risk that Tesla will fail. Despite all the signs, the company is here to stay. The markets react accordingly.