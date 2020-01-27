Advertisement

NEW DELHI :

The terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had great success in recruiting people from South Kashmir last year, according to intelligence and security data. The information became known in the wake of increased search and ban operations, particularly in Shopian, Pulwama and Awantipora, where security forces have eliminated Hezbul Mujahideen and JeM terrorists.

According to the Union’s Ministry of Interior, which was checked by Mint, security forces shot 50 JeM terrorists in 2019, of which 31 were domestic and 19 were foreign militants. At the same time, the Hezboll Mujahideen lost 46 terrorists, all of them from their own country, while the Lashkar-e-Taiba lost 35 terrorists, 30 of whom were from their own country and five were crossing the border.

The recruitment of terrorist groups into armed cadres was the highest in Pulwama and Shopian. Up to 37 terrorists were recruited from Pulwama, while 22 were recruited from Shopian. In comparison, 14 terrorists from Anantnag and 12 each from Baramulla and Kulgam were recruited in North Kashmir.

The severe blockade imposed after the lifting of the provisions of Article 370 did not prevent the recruitment of terrorists, of whom eleven were recruited in Kashmir between August and November 2019.

Pulwama had the highest number of terrorists eliminated in the days after August 5. Seven of the 21 were shot.

The valley also saw a slight decline in terrorist statistics compared to 2018 after a blockade of attacks and communication was imposed in the middle of the year. A total of 157 terrorists were killed in Kashmir in 2019, compared to 257 in 2018.

The frequency of grenade attacks and stone chips also decreased slightly. There were 62 grenade attacks in 2019, compared to 91 in 2018. The number of stone chips fell from 850 in 2018 to 666 in 2019.

