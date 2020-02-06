Teresa Giudice reveals how she really feels about Joe dancing with other women in Mexico - Watch

Advertisement

Teresa Giudice revealed whether or not she was “jealous” after seeing photos of Joe Giudice celebrating in Mexico with women dressed in bikinis!

However, seeing an ex dancing with different ladies wouldn’t confuse most people Teresa Giudice! In the February 5 episode of Watch What Occurs Dwell with Andy Cohen, Teresa was asked about her ideas for the photos of her estranged husband. JoeThe 47-year-old danced and had a very good time with a number of ladies in bikinis in Mexico who showed up on January 28th. First of all “no” – Teresa didn’t know Joe’s friends at the party. However, she was “completely happy for him,” Teresa admitted very much Andy Cohens Shock!

“I used to be absolutely positive. I’m not jealous, ”Teresa defined the present. Apparently Teresa and Joe’s 4 daughters Gia19 Gabriella15 Milania, 13 and Audriana, 10, did not share her mother’s nonchalant perspective towards the Mexico photos. “And I did well with our daughters. At first Melania and Gia noticed – they said, ‘Are you kidding me? ‘Added Teresa. “And I was similar, women, it is positive, he lives his life. And since I have agreed to it, they have agreed to it.”

It looked sarcastically like Joe was the one who was most upset about the ordeal! “He was really upset. As if he hadn’t even left that night, he said, as a result of not needing our daughters to see that, ”Teresa said in the present. Regardless of Teresa and Joe’s separation, which was reported in December 2019, they have remained loyal to their 4 daughters, father and mother. At the end of the relationship between Teresa and Joe, when the distance made it particularly difficult, the household even met in Italy to see Joe in November 2019! The host moved to his starting nation in October 2019, which was due to his deportation case; Previously, he had been detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after his prison launch in March 2019.

Teresa had something not so optimistic about Joe, even though she was sitting in Andy’s hot place. She admitted that her ex had the “full macho perspective when he was being filmed” that she “hated” because Joe’s anti-Teresa plot was another topic throughout the Wednesday night episode. Correctly before the broadcast of WWHL, the fans noticed that Theresia’s brother Joe Gorgaconfess that he “never really thought” that his sister and brother-in-law “had a very good relationship” in the episode “The Actual Housewives of New Jersey” on February 5. Regardless, Teresa and Joe now look good phrases. Joe even wrote “Congratulations stunning” accompanied by flirty emojis after sharing a photo from their Tremendous Bowl advertisement on February 3rd.