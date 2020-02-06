Teresa Giudice plans to visit husband Joe in Italy in November

Advertisement

Teresa Giudice will quickly say Buongiorno to husband Joe Giudice in Italy.

The actress of “Actual Housewives of New Jersey” and her four daughters have planned to visit overseas in the first week of November, according to Giudice’s lawyer James J. Leonard.

“Everyone goes over to see him,” he said in SiriusXM’s “Actuality Checked” with Amy Phillips. “Teresa, the ladies. That takes place. “

Advertisement

As hostess Amy Phillips appears to be shocked that 47-year-old Teresa can leave – given that there are rumors that the couple’s relationship is rocky – Leonard repeats, “After everything she goes.”

“Again, why shouldn’t she go?” He added. “Joe is her husband … I could warn your listeners, all the things you learn and hear, take everything with a grain of salt. Individuals usually don’t have a complete or correct story. “

Teresa and Joe, 47, will appear on Bravo for an interview with Andy Cohen on Sunday evening. However, since Teresa only flies to Italy the following month, they will apparently not be seen collectively on TV.

Leonard confirmed that Joe’s brother and mother are with Joe right now. He said that his sister-in-law worked there according to her method and said that he came from a “very loving and supportive household”.

“You totally love him,” he said. “There are a lot of love relationships in Giudice’s household, and Teresa and the ladies will be there in less than a month, so he definitely sees everyone he wants to see.”

Despite the fact that they are surrounded by family members, Leonard stated that the household does not want to make their visits forever. “Everyone wants him to come back to the US, and that’s what we’re getting into,” he said.

In Italy, Joe told his followers what life classes he was in prison for.

“I got a useful lesson from it and know that my household is a crucial factor for me,” he said in a video message on Monday. “However, it’s higher that I’m out here than in there. I just have to make it clear to you that I really like you and I’m there for you all the time.”

Joe served 41 months in prison for fraud. When he started, he was arrested by ICE because he was born in Italy and was by no means a US citizen. He then asked to return to his home country to await a final decision on his deportation case.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62WwRC94vy0 [/ embed]