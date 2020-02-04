Advertisement

After Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub met at the “RHONJ” reunion on January 23, HollywoodLife discovered the current status of friendship between the co-stars!

The Actual Housewives of New Jersey season 10 reunion was filmed on January 23, and we discovered that Teresa Giudice, 47 and Danielle Dust, 57, face their points face to face! “Teresa and Danielle had a dialogue about the reunion,” says an offer EXCLUSIVE Hollywood Life, Although Teresa and Danielle are pals in Bravo’s current episodes, their relationship has changed since then. After reunification, however, they are “no longer the best of friends,” reveals our offer. But that doesn’t mean they’re rivals.

“They seemed to find a way to be warm,” says our offer. That is the result of “Teresa just doesn’t have to fight anyone anymore” – “Her ideas about life and relationships have changed completely with the whole lot that has happened in her life.” While Teresa after more peace in hers Life strives Apparently it is their Castmates too. “The RHONJ reunion that recorded last week was quite explosive, but there wasn’t much shouting and shouting because reunification has taken place so far,” our stock tells us. “The women discovered higher articulation methods. It is clear that they have matured and grown, but it will still be explosive and entertaining. “

Before reunification, Teresa and Danielle really included the sister-in-law of their fellow star / Teresa in their feud Melissa Gorga40 too! “During the filming, there was an incident with Teresa, Danielle and Melissa that broke up their friendship,” revealed one shipment that was EXCLUSIVE Hollywood Life in December 2019. At the time, the insider instructed us that “Danielle and Teresa’s friendship is over to be restored.” They have all said goodbye and have not spoken to each other since filming. “Sure, they couldn’t give each other the cool shoulder when they saw each other again!

Regarding what happened between the three RHONJ stars, “the incident concerned some serious allegations that the women raised against each other and were all adamant about their stance within the scenario,” the offer instructed us. We just have to watch and see what these accusations are!