Teresa and Joe Giudice are confronted by fraudulent rumors

While Teresa and Joe Giudice previously tried to paint a unified appearance, the Actual Housewives of New Jersey stars are currently airing their dirty laundry so the world can see them and are facing rumors of infidelity about their marriage surrounded for years.

In a clip of the upcoming Bravo article, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Special Occasions: Joe and Teresa Unlocked,” the couple speaks openly about the suspicion that they each cheated on their imprisoned partner.

When asked by host Andy Cohen whether he would devote himself to Teresa while she was serving time for cheating, Joe replied, “I used to be.” However, he doubts that she devoted himself to him all the time behind bars. due in part to pictures Teresa had taken with other men while Joe was still locked up.

“They were also photographed with women,” Teresa reminded her husband, to which he replied. “That’s why I fixed it for you.”

Teresa also believes that Joe broke her marriage vows, but said that she was “happy when he was free” with tears. Joe was recently sent to his resident nation Italy to await judgment on his current immigration case.

The clip was released shortly after lawyer James Leonard Jr. released a press release claiming the two were dedicated to at least one other person What? Nobody cheats, nobody divorces. “

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Occasion: Joe and Teresa Unlocked” will air on October 27th at 8pm. on Bravo.