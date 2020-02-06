Ten more on cruise ships in Japan test positive for corona virus

Advertisement

The Diamond Princess cruise ship is anchored in front of Yokohama Harbor after ten passengers on the cruise ship in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, were tested for corona virus on February 5, 2020. (Reuters)

Ten other people on a cruise ship in the port of Yokohama, south of Tokyo, had tested positive for coronavirus, NHK reported on Thursday, citing the Ministry of Health.

Around 3,700 people were quarantined on the cruise ship at least two weeks ago after 10 people it was initially confirmed as positive with the virus and moved to medical facilities.

If the new infections are confirmed, this would increase the total number of coronavirus patients in Japan to 45.

The ship was involved in the global coronavirus epidemic after an 80-year-old Hong Kong man disembarked at the end of last month and received a positive virus finding.

Carnival’s Diamond Princess passengers arriving in Yokohama on Monday after a 14-day tour must spend another two weeks on the ship in front of the Yokohama port near Tokyo.

She and her relatives used social media to describe their location and situation on the cruise ship.

A passenger using the @daxa_tw handle tweeted early Thursday morning that crew members were issuing drug refill forms for those in need of medication.

A further 73 people in mainland China died on Wednesday of the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak, the highest daily increase to date, which increased the death toll to 563, the country’s health agency said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission announced that a further 3,694 coronavirus cases were reported across the country on February 5, for a total of 28,018.

