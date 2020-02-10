Advertisement

The party leader of Sinn Féin will try to form a government in Ireland after receiving almost a quarter of the vote in Saturday’s general election.

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald told cheering supporters on Sunday that a “revolution” had taken place and that she would try to form a government coalition with other parties. “This is no longer a two-party system,” she said.

