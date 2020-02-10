Advertisement

Thousands of people were without electricity during the night after storm Ciara hit Britain with strong winds and blizzards.

Some areas had a month and a half of rain in 24 hours when gusts of over 150 km / h swept across the country on Sunday and there were 178 flood warnings.

Wherever you are in the UK, we want to hear how you are affected and how you handle or prepare for it now and throughout the season.

Advertisement

You can tell us about weather-related travel problems, local floods, or problems with schools or workplaces. You can also tell us how people and communities are affected.

Share your experiences

Fill out the encrypted form to get in touch with us. You can also add pictures or videos if you have them. Let us know where you live or where you are and leave contact details if you can. One of our journalists may contact you for further information. You can also contact WhatsApp by adding the contact +44 (0) 7867825056.

Although we’d like to hear from you, your safety is most important. When replying, and especially when taking photos or videos, make sure that your safety and the safety of others comes first. Extreme weather events can be very unpredictable and involve very real risks.

<noscript><iframe class = "fenced" srcdoc = "<html></noscript><head></head><body><noscript>Online form – severe weather</noscript></body></html>“>

If you have problems using the form, click here. Read the terms of use here.