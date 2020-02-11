Advertisement

A columnist from Telegraph today caused a stir after the publication of a provocative piece about the satirical work of Jonathan Swift ‘A Modest Proposal’.

In response to movements from Britain’s most prestigious universities to close the inequality gap, Naomi Southwell said poor students “deprive middle-class students of their rightful places”.

Oxford has promised the pupils’ ratio

richest areas of the country to those of the underprivileged from about 15 to

one to eight to one in the next five years, she reports.

Cambridge has promised to lower the ratio in the same way

from about 14 to one to about 6.7 to one.

National scandal

making it

But the movements were called a “national scandal in the making” by Southwell, who believes they will “rob the many malicious middle class students of their legitimate future.”

Arguing that private students face a more competitive field, she said that state school students should not be rewarded simply because they manage to navigate through the notoriously difficult application process themselves.

“The only thing that shows is that they are filthy. Scrappy does not translate Catullus. “

A “modest proposal”

She then continued with a “modest proposal” that state

students are admitted to a separate college to prevent them from stealing places

private students.

“In Oxford, St Catherine’s will do,” she added.

“That’s the one with the ugly modernist architecture. After all, it worked for women.”

Swift wrote a modest proposal to prevent the children of poor people in 1729 as a satirical essay that was written and published anonymously.

Read the piece here completely and for reaction, see below:

Recently I have not been sold to toilet children coming to Oxbridge as a sign of achievement because it is a toxic environment.

But this makes me more determined to get toilet children. Fuck, and I can’t emphasize this enough, mediocre posh kids come here for daddy’s money. You have earned nothing. pic.twitter.com/PkXZaB6Z1o

– Joe Smallman (@JoeLSmallman) 11 February 2020

OMG what an offensive head #Oxbridge @AccessOxbridge – #JoeSeddon sets them straight! https://t.co/gXWfQR2DDm

– Sheron Boyle Media (@ SheronBoyle1) 11 February 2020

Just a quick reminder that Oxbridge offers more places to students from 8 very exclusive private schools than to 3,000 state schools that are put together pic.twitter.com/aLDq3Ls6lg

– tomboyce (@ecyobmot) 11 February 2020

